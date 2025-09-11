Boity’s former manager Bash Jameson appointed Sony Music Africa label manager

Bash joins the Southern African Repertoire team at Sony Music Africa.

Sony Music Africa has appointed Bash Sebastian Jameson, also known by his stage name Shishiliza, as its new label manager.

Bash is known for managing some of Mzansi’s top artists, including Nadia Nakai and Boity.

With his extensive experience in the South African music industry, he joins the Southern African Repertoire team at Sony Music Africa.

“Sony Music would like to welcome Sebastian Jameson to the team as our new Label Manager. Welcome to the team,” the label said in a statement.

The record company described Bash as a seasoned manager with significant experience in artist development and creative projects.

“Sebastian brings a deep passion for nurturing talent and a proven track record of driving impactful releases. Welcome on board, Bash. We’re thrilled to have you with us.”

Over a decade of experience in South African music

Bash has been active in the music industry for over a decade.

He previously spoke to City Press about his contributions to South African music.

In 2014, he worked as a videographer for South African rapper Casper Nyovest.

“I entered the game making music. I then became a DJ, then a videographer, road manager, and finally a manager. [But] I started off making music. I have been writing songs for people and doing A&R for a lot of artists’ music.

“I have played a role in some of the most popular songs in hip-hop, whether it was a big role or a small one. This is something I’ve always been doing — it’s nothing new,” he told the publication.

