Cyan Boujee on losing brand deals and her man after promoting controversial Russian programme

DJ and influencer Cyan Boujee recently opened up about how she lost brand deals and even her relationship after promoting the controversial Russia Alabuga Start Programme.

Earlier this year, Cyan was among several influencers recruited by agencies to market the programme.

It was advertised as a “unique opportunity” for women aged 18 to 22 from around the world.

The promotion sparked a major backlash online, with people suspecting that it was a human trafficking scheme.

Following weeks of criticism and public apologies, Cyan opened up about her experience on L-Tido’s podcast on Wednesday.

She said promoting the programme cost her brand partnerships, her social media account and more.

“So, I lost a lot. I lost some bit of dignity, and I have a lot of anxiety. I lost my TikTok account, and I lost quite a number of brands,” she said.

The influencer also shared how the backlash strained her romantic relationship.

“He just got distant because of the situation. Maybe I became the face of human trafficking, and that’s why he decided to leave me. I don’t know. I was madly in love. My man is a rich man, an independent man, and he is that man,” she added.

Cyan on backlash and lessons learned

The DJ said the controversy was a valuable lesson she would not repeat.

“This is absolutely a learning curve for me. And if I had to do something like this again, I think then you would know that oh, nah, this girl nah, you know,” she said.

Cyan is not the only influencer who has faced consequences. Others, including singer Seemah, also had their TikTok accounts banned, losing millions of followers.

She said she sympathised with those who depended on their platforms for a living.

“I’m sorry to everybody, but shame on the influencers who really depended on this. It’s just so hard for everybody right now. But at the end of the tunnel, there is always sunshine,” she said.

