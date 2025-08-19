South African music’s global impact reflected in country’s top exports

Although amapiano dominated, the world is gravitating towards other South African genres.

Earlier this month, a video of Arsenal footballer Declan Rice singing along to Tyler ICU’s song Jealousy went viral.

Declan Rice vibing to South Africa’s Tyler ICU and Khalil Harrison’s track “Jealousy” 🇿🇦🎵 pic.twitter.com/Gxy3VOUlHi — ESPN Africa (@ESPNAfrica) August 12, 2025

This, however, has become commonplace, where international celebrities enjoy South African music.

Latest figures by streaming platform Spotify have reflected South African music’s global impact in the last six months.

As expected, amapiano has dominated; however, the world is gravitating towards other South African genres.

“The 2025 Global Impact List proves that when collaboration fuels creativity, South African music becomes an unstoppable force. We’re not just seeing global reach – we’re seeing global influence,” said Spotify’s Head of Music in Sub-Saharan Africa, Phiona Okumu.

Amapiano’s growing influence

Stationed atop this cultural export boom is Grammy award-winning Tyla and DJ Maphorisa.

Tyla’s songs, Show Me Love with WizTheMc, Bliss and the Push 2 Start remix with Sean Paul sit in the top three spots, respectively.

Maphorisa, who is preparing for the Scorpion Kings concert alongside Kabza Da Small, has five songs on the list.

The five include Uyaphapha Marn (feat. Scotts Maphuma & Kabelo Sings) and Dlala Ka Yona with Focalistic, Ricky Lenyora, Uncool MC & Mellow & Sleazy.

Other genres gain traction

Recent Metro FM winner Mawelele’s love song Romeo & Juliet, featuring Naledi Aphiwe, is also on the list as one of the few songs that aren’t part of the amapiano genre.

Johannesburg funk and R&B duo EASY FREAK’s song Old School Love has also found love beyond South African borders.

Former Idols contestant Dominic Neill is also among the top music exports with his song Wild For The Night.

South African hip-hop was also present through Yanga Chief’s track What If? (Mngani) from his album, Lord Faku-The Life Of A Dyan.

Cassper Nyovest’s Kusho Bani makes list

Cassper released Kusho Bani just before Valentine’s Day, and the song garnered more than two million streams on Spotify alone by April.

The song has also performed well on local charts, adding to its growing number of views on YouTube. The catchy tune has a part where Cassper raps: Have you seen my wife, huh?… Hoshkaramaima.

Oh YALL BOUT TO GET SICK ME!!!SERENA WILLIAMS and ACHIENG AGUTU bathi HOSH’KARAMAIMA!!! ??? STAY OF SOCIAL MEDIA FOR A WEEK!!! pic.twitter.com/rf4iX1ZmXO March 19, 2025

In an interview, Cassper said ‘Hosh karamaima’ refers to a lady who embodies a rare combination of beauty, grace, and good character, with a glowing sun-kissed complexion.

“Hosh comes from ‘hot’. In my squad we never say ‘she’s hot’ we say ‘she’s such a hosh’ and karamaima is just a mixture of things’,” said Cassper in an interview on radio station 947.

The track has become a TikTok sensation, primarily due to its aforementioned second verse, which has gone viral.

The song’s popularity has sparked a TikTok challenge, known as the Hoshkaramaima Challenge, where women’s beauty is celebrated.

US tennis champion Serena Williams is one of the most prominent figures to join the challenge.

