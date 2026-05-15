Aline Media stealthily updates The Ascots lineup with Swae Lee, ticket adjustments after Mustard mix up

After public backlash over DJ Mustard's alleged no-show booking and eye-watering ticket prices, The Ascots organisers have quietly course-corrected.

In the wake of the public fallout over DJ Mustard’s alleged non-appearance at The Ascots, the premium new hospitality experience debuting at the 2026 Hollywoodbets Durban July, organisers appear to have made strategic moves to steady the ship.

Rather than issuing another round of formal press statements, they instead announced Mustard’s lineup replacement in an Instagram reel that directly nods to the controversy.

The short video from Aline Media Group carries the caption: “We heard you: 2026 is the new 2016. This Hollywoodbets Durban July, we’re bringing the melodic goat to the 031 to make sure the weekend is nothing short of ‘Unforgettable.’ SWAE LEE x The Durban Jury. Get your Tickets at Howler, link in bio.”

We heard you: 2026 is the new 2016.



This Hollywoodbets Durban July, we’re bringing the melodic goat to the 031 to make sure the weekend is nothing short of “Unforgettable.” SWAE LEE x The Durban Jury. Get your Tickets at Howler, link in bio.#TheAscotsAfrica #НDJ26 #SwaeLee pic.twitter.com/JlIJ4oHQB5 — The Ascots Africa (@TheAscotsAfrica) May 14, 2026

Another subtle pivot comes after initial complaints about ticket prices for the luxury offering, which many felt were exorbitant even by Durban July standards. They also shared a rendering of the planned seating and hospitality setup to visually bring home the idea of the upscale experience they claim to offer.

A drop in ticket prices

Aline Media Group initially offered three distinct hospitality tiers, all of which included racecourse access and live performances.

The Ascots Lawns (R9 850 per person). The Ascots Terraces (R100 000 per private lounge). The Owners Sky Club (R150 000 per booking).

Now, tickets are starting at R2 750 for what organisers describe as “a beautifully curated setting featuring a blend of cocktail tables, limited unreserved shaded seating, designed for comfort and social ease.” This includes access to The Ascots Village Lawns, the cash bar and food vendors.

Private lounge access now carries a R10 000 price tag with premium table service.

Why Swae Lee is a major get

Swae Lee (real name Khalif Malik Ibn Shaman Brown) is one half of the Mississippi duo Rae Sremmurd, but he has carved out a formidable solo and featured-artist career that makes him a genuine “melodic goat” in modern music.

Known for his hypnotic, wavy vocals and genre-blending style, he’s delivered some of the biggest hits of the streaming era by co-writing Beyoncé’s Formation (Grammy-winning Song of the Year), featuring on Travis Scott’s Sicko Mode (Grammy-winning Best Rap Performance), and delivering the global smash Unforgettable with French Montana.

Additionally, he teamed up with Post Malone on Sunflower, a No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 hit that became the first song ever certified double diamond (over 20 million units) by the RIAA, spending record weeks in the Top 10 and appearing on the official soundtrack for the animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Swae Lee’s smooth, experimental sound has soundtracked everything from blockbusters to high-fashion collaborations, earning multiple Grammy nominations and a reputation as one of the most versatile and commercially successful melodic rappers/singers of his generation.

Lingering skepticism

While the addition of Swae Lee and the apparent ticket-price tweaks show organisers are listening, scepticism remains high among the Durban July faithful.

The Mustard saga left a sour taste in many partygoers’ mouths and many are now adopting a “see it to believe it” stance, waiting for official confil rmations, travel proof, or on-the-day delivery before fully buying into the upgraded narrative.