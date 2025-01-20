BOOK REVIEW | ‘Bushveld Communion’: An unforgettable exploration of small-town turmoil

The book is fast-paced, and every page adds something important to the story. With Bushveld Communion, Braam Pretorius proves that a short book can leave a big impact.

Braam Pretorius has created a thrilling and memorable story in Bushveld Communion. The characters, setting, and tension all come together perfectly to keep readers hooked from start to finish.



The story follows Anton Badenhorst and Amber Reeve, two complex characters seeking a fresh start in the quiet community of Sundrift. However, their arrival quickly stirs up trouble.



Their unusual hippie-like lifestyle — combined with Anton’s false claim of owning a successful IT company and Amber’s past career in the media — quickly unsettles the locals.



Anton’s so-called disciples living in tents, growing marijuana, and his two wolf-like dogs that attack neighbours’ livestock add to the growing sense of unease in the community.



The relationship between 57-year-old Anton and 19-year-old Amber adds an extra layer of complexity to the story.



The prologue paints Sundrift as a quiet farming community with stunning Bushveld scenery. But beneath its peaceful surface, the community is full of hidden tensions. The author captures both the beauty and unease of Sundrift in a very genuine way.



Pretorius masterfully weaves tension, delving into themes of power, isolation, and the lengths people go to hide their pasts.

Anti-heroes in ‘Bushveld Communion’ facing a community divide

Anton and Amber are standout characters whose troubled pasts and questionable choices make them compelling anti-heroes. However, their struggles make them relatable.



The community’s discomfort reaches its peak as they realise that the couple’s plan to host a music festival on their property threatens to disrupt their quiet way of life and sense of security.



The idea of 24-hour live entertainment, coupled with tented accommodations for 200 people and a cash bar, clashes with the peaceful and traditional lifestyle the residents hold dear.



Executive by day, writer by night

Speaking to The Citizen on Monday, Pretorius, a seasoned business executive from Pretoria, said he finds immense satisfaction in writing.



His love for storytelling allows him to dive into imaginative worlds and create storylines that reflect his connection to nature. “Writing gives me the freedom to think beyond my daily business activities,” says Braam. “It’s a creative outlet where I can explore futuristic concepts and share the beauty of nature.”

Braam Pretorius, author of Bushveld Communion. Picture: Supplied

Pretorius’ commitment to off-grid living and nature conservation fuels his desire to connect with the environment through his writing. His plot in Limpopo, where he has transformed a wild piece of land into a self-sufficient sanctuary, is a testament to his dedication to sustainable living.



“The tranquillity of nature inspires my stories,” Braam explains. “When I immerse myself in writing, I can convey the harmony between humanity and the natural world.”



Braam’s approach to writing is about creating stories and fostering a deeper understanding of the world around us. “Every word I write is a step toward capturing the essence of our environment and the challenges we face to preserve it,” he said. “Writing allows me to communicate complex ideas in a way that resonates with both the mind and the heart.”