Mr Men Box Set’s A Winner

The Mr. Men series is now available in a box set. It is nostalgia in dollops for parents and introduces a ton of fun to kids.

Nostalgia made me do it. During a bookshop browsing session, a pile of yellow boxes looked interesting. What made it irresistible was that the giant boxes contained a collection of Mr Men books. Kids’ reads, and as enjoyable for adults, were a precursor to emojis. They taught generations about different personality traits, touched on emotional cues, and, ultimately, were a lot of fun.

Author Roger Hargreaves gifted the world a series of short stories. It was written in simple but impactful language that became the stock standard of every home library. Either the copies that have lived with you since learning how to read through to enhancing your own offspring’s reading experience with delightful tales and curious characters.

It all started when Hargreave’s son asked his dad what a tickle looked like. A doodle her and a sketch there, and the first character was born, Mr Tickle. Orange with bendy arms and prose that remains timeless and delightful. Naysayers claim the characters came from the author’s work doodles, not his son’s query. However, this doesn’t diminish the joy the series has brought to generations.

Like father, like son

Thirty-eight more books followed, which means there are as many different characters in the collection. Each book shares a different human trait along with a moral lesson that guides the story throughout. The books are as enjoyable as they were when I was my kids’ age and remain engaging to young minds. Over 250 million copies of the Mr Men and Little Miss series have been sold globally.

After Hargreaves died in 1988, his son Adam took over the franchise, continuing his father’s legacy by creating new Mr. Men and Little Miss characters. In 2003, Adam introduced Mr Cool, Mr Rude, Mr Good, Little Miss Scary, Little Miss Bad, and Little Miss Whoops. A unique addition came in 2006 when Adam based a Little Miss character on fashion designer Stella McCartney. The franchise’s appeal remained strong, with special editions and new characters frequently released to celebrate milestones.

The Mr. Men box set includes Mr. Tickle and forty-seven other titles by the author and his son. Priced at just over R500, it offers a fun experience for parents and kids and is also easy on the pocket.

Great reads that are easy on the pocket

The Mr. Men and Little Miss books are among the best-selling picture books ever. The reason is simple. In 2021, people celebrated the fiftieth anniversary of the first book. They published special editions and introduced new characters, Mr. Calm and Little Miss Brave, through a public vote.

The books are simple and easy to understand. The content, both text and illustrations, is snackable. The moral lessons are subtle and gentle, not overbearing like in American sitcoms. They are gift-wrapped in absolute cuteness. The power of an imagination that creates life lessons in an impactful way always astounds me. It’s as relevant to kids as it is to grown-ups.

Even more impressive is the father and son pairing. Hargreaves Senior and his son, Adam, were cut from the same cloth. Adam continued his father’s legacy smoothly without introducing any speed bumps in the series narrative. Instead, it’s a seamless transition between authors, the meaning never goes and the nostalgia for older generations, inevitable.

If there is one gift you must get your children and yourself this year, it’s the Mr. Men Box Set. Who knows, one day, your grandkids might be read to from the same set you invested in. It’s that special.

NOW READ: ‘Bushveld Communion’: An exploration of small-town turmoil