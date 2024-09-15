Double dose of SA lit: Two must-reads flipping the same coin

There are two books that are absolute must-reads this month, and both are by South African authors who created riveting works.

Good Hope is author Nick Clellan’s fictional work about a dystopian Western Cape province, a future view where he asks questions about the cost of liberty and, ultimately, what sacrifices people are willing to make to enjoy some of the freedoms and public benefits we crave; it’s about control, and the give that’d demanded.

At its opposite, former journalist James Styan researched and crafted a book that reads like the answer to many conspiracy theories. About how it seems as if the world, or many aspects of it, is already controlled by forces larger than us, the people.

Incidentally, both authors work in politics. Clelland is a former member of parliament who now consults to political figures globally, and Styan is chief of staff for Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

‘Good Hope’ by Nick Clelland

It’s almost as if George Orwell’s 1984 has an upgrade, yet it is also vastly different from the big brother book written decades ago. Good Hope, real-life political operative Nick Clelland’s new book, paints a vivid yet disturbing picture about what trading off personal freedoms for a secure state could mean.

The Western Cape, once a vibrant province within South Africa, is now the independent and prosperous Good Hope Territory. The story begins on 16 December 2007, when the Western Cape unilaterally declared its independence from South Africa.

Good hope territory shines, but what’s the price of perfection?

Fast forward to 2024, and the Good Hope Territory is the safest and most prosperous country in the southern hemisphere, but at what cost? The streets of the Mother City are immaculate, employment is universal, and violent crime is a distant memory. Tourism is flourishing as visitors flock to experience this utopian vision. However, beneath this polished surface lurks a darker reality.

Clelland’s narrative introduces us to a society where citizens are constantly monitored by drones, executions for treason are public spectacles synchronised with the iconic Noon Gun, and trade unions are outlawed.

The qualified franchise system restricts voting rights to those deemed suitably educated and, well, nobody else. This world, though seemingly ideal in the minds of some, is fraught with authoritarian control and the suppression of fundamental freedoms.

“Good Hope was born out of a high-stress period during lockdown,” Clelland said. “Other people made banana bread; I created this dystopian vision. Writing became a form of self-therapy, a way to cope with the intense pressure of advising the Western Cape’s premier during the pandemic.”

As a former member of parliament and adviser to political heavyweights like Premiers Alan Winde and Helen Zille, Clelland brings a unique insider perspective to the narrative. His background in politics allowed him to write a story that is both alarmingly realistic and provocatively speculative.

“This book is not a manifesto for any side of the argument,” Clelland said. “It’s a provocative exploration of the extremes of statehood and identity. I wanted readers to confront the stark choices between security and liberty.”

Social media buzz to serious debate

Good Hope also doesn’t shy away from the controversial topics of secession. While breakaway movements in Scotland, Quebec, and Catalonia are often considered worthy of intellectual debate, the notion of an independent Western Cape is a social media favourite, but not an unusual idea in South Africa’s complex history. Clelland found this disparity intriguing and worth examining.

“It’s fascinating how secessionist movements in other parts of the world are engaged with seriously, yet here, they’re seen as treasonous,” Clelland noted. “Our traumatic past and the notion of ‘Volkstaat’ make any suggestion of secession inherently controversial.”

Good Hope is a thrilling and gripping work that will likely spark debate and reflection on the trade-off between safeguarding security and preserving freedom. It’s a worthy political fiction that unpacks complex dynamics and unpicks that and how it can shape our society.

‘Dirty Secrets of The Rich and Powerful’ by James Styan

James Styan is not afraid to tell a story and say it like it is. His previous books on Eskom and the Steinhoff saga evidences his exceptional investigative reporting and the ability to shape shift notions, concepts and cold fact into a thoroughly enjoyable and, at times, shocking read.

In his latest book, The Dirty Secrets of the Rich and Powerful, Styan digs into the stark realities of global inequality and exposes the influence and power wielded by multinational corporations and billionaires. There are so many conspiracy theories around, but what if some of it was actually true. And it seems as if it is.

Styan digs into Jooste’s death and corporate aftershocks

Drawing from his experience with his 2018 bestseller Steinhoff: Inside SA’s Biggest Corporate Crash, Styan revisits the Steinhoff scandal, examining the aftermath of former CEO Markus Jooste’s death and the subsequent corporate collapse.

He said, “There were so many questions that remained, and I became fascinated by the games big multinational corporations play around the world.” These games, Styan argued, enrich the few, but at great risk to the public. “There are real challenges with renewable energy too,” he noted, “but I don’t want to give the story away, the chapter is an important one.”

From bread cartels to AI and SA’s healthcare crisis

Styan’s book tackles eighteen major issues affecting global and South African society, from corporate tax avoidance to bread cartels and the implications of artificial intelligence. He also questions the high cost of medical care in South Africa and looks beyond our borders to share stuff that feels, until now, like the backbone of many a conspiracy theory.

“It is my belief that when you dig really deep into the ways systems work, whether they are socialist or capitalist, there are people or entities that are controlling the levers somewhere at the top,” said Styan.

Yet he said that the book is a factual exposition of ongoing issues. “These are issues that we as a public are largely blissfully unaware of. Yet, they hold serious implications for us all,” he said. “It’s not about conspiracy theories.”

A call to action

The Dirty Secrets of the Rich and Powerful is not just a book; it is a call-to-action Styan said. He hopes that by uncovering these hidden truths, he can seed a more informed and engaged public.

“I’m telling people exciting stories, but the stories are ones wherein we are all characters. To what extent do we really have control over our lives? Are other entities making decisions for us and our children that we are unaware of? Why is the world so unfair and so unequal and what can be done to address this? These issues and many others besides, are all addressed in this book,” Styan shared.

