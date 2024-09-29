An adventure through hotel books

The Gripe Dam is an oasis in the dry Free State countryside Hotel. Picture: Jabulile Mbatha

In my younger years, I used to enjoy reading a novel at a library. Perhaps it was the overwhelming stacks of books I would be surrounded by, where I would get lost faster into the world I am reading about.

Today libraries are full of digital gadgets and computers and other machines which is what we need to move with the times.

However, some readers will know how much peace there was back in the day before all that.

Without a shadow of a doubt stepping into the Royal Hotel, dubbed “The House of Stories”, gave me that nostalgia as I walked into a world of endless shelved books.

Anthony Hocking, author and owner of the Royal Hotel. Picture: Jabulile Mbatha

A journey through time at Bethulie’s Historic Hotel

This hotel is located in the culture and history rich town of Bethulie in the Free State.

It is in this town where the British had one of the concentration camps during the Anglo-Boer war.

A time in history that contributed to the shaping of the future of South Africa as we see it.

The hotel was built in the 1800s, at present it is owned by Anthony Hocking who himself is an author, bibliophile and a historian.

At his age he walks way faster than imagined and speaks with so much passion.

I thought to myself he would make a great podcast about the history of South Africa.

His life is the personification of serving his “life’s purpose”, he came to South Africa from England to pursue a career in journalism.

Not long after the author bug bit him and his career took a turn.

He now sits with 30-odd books and owns one of five “book hotels” in the world.

The books are stacked on endless shelves and everywhere else that has an opening, the only place you won’t find them is the floor.

The creaking sounds of the wooden floor tell you this place has been there for ages, as some of these books that Hockings said he collected since he was only five years old and now he is 82.

The collection comprises 120 000 books and 80 000 vinyls. The vinyl player is placed near a unique chair that has the prints of multiple books, right opposite that is a piano and a dining area.

The next room has a stage, I can imagine, which was used by performers who lived during those hostile times during the war, trying to create an alternate world for themselves through the arts to bare the misery.

The hotel rooms I can describe as cute, very brightly coloured with intriguing art works on the wall. Some making you turn your head a little to understand what is going on.

The hotel is such an adventure, knowing that it was used to serve as a place of refuge and gathering for soldiers.

Near it is the site where the Bethulie concentration camp human remains were brought, the camp was deemed one of the worst because it had the largest mortality rate.

Exploring the scenic beauty of the Orange River

Bethulie is near the Gariep Dam and the Orange River, about halfway between Bloemfontein and East London.

The Hennie Steyn Bridge separates the Eastern Cape from the Free State and running under it is the Orange River which is the longest in South Africa going for 2 432km.

From the De Stijl Gariep Hotel the view of Orange River is majestic, it flows between mountains and sunsets.

It is at a hilltop surrounded by the Karoo landscape. When you move a little closer to the balcony you are able to see what looks like little boats for tourists who yearn for a cruise.

Another site to see on the hilltop of the Orange River is the Waschbank River Lodge, a place of tranquility, wildlife and nature.

What I admired more than the game drive was the camping spot overlooking the river, a few families were stationed in their army green Land Rover’s and mustard brown Land Cruiser’s all geared up in tents and all you need for a few days in the wild.

A beautiful old couple caught my eye, as they cuddled each other as the wind blew, sitting on their camping chairs waiting for the sunset.

I thought to myself this is how I would want to spend my days of retirement.

Hennie Steyn Bridge over the Orange River at 1 152 metre long is the longest bridge in South Africa. Picture: Jabulile Mbatha

Philippolis: A glimpse into South Africa’s colonial past

Another day in the Free State was spent at one of the oldest settlements called Philippolis.

As we drove through its narrow streets one of my colleagues said it “doesn’t even feel like we are in South Africa” for its ancient but well kept infrastructure.

This is the town of the Griqua people who were led by Adam Kok. The sandstone buildings give you a resemblance of an early colonial town.

Inside the Transgariep museum lies a preservation of culture and history.

From the very first wool making machines, washing machines, farming tools and kitchen utensils it demonstrates how creative the mind works and helps one reflect on how times changing are about convenience.

I felt confronted by seeing a mannequin in the kitchen of the museum of a woman baking bread surrounded by the antiques of kitchenware of the 1800s.

In those days a woman’s place was in the kitchen, however I smiled thanking feminists who changed the world, knowing some of the later inventions of what the museum held were made by women.

With that said it is important to know where we come from, to know where we are going.

Dutch Reformed Church in the small town of Bethulie in the Free State. Picture: Jabulile Mbatha

