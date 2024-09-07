Books vs screens: Nourishing the mind with print

In a digital age, physical books offer unique mental benefits that screens can’t match, enhancing comprehension, focus, and sensory enjoyment.

In this digital age, where screens dominate daily life, the idea of reading a physical book, magazine, or newspaper may seem old-fashioned… but reading paper-based material can be compared to maintaining a healthy diet.

Just as a balanced diet is vital for our physical health, print and paper provide unique benefits that nourish the mind in ways that digital formats can’t replicate.

Reading paper books feeds the mind through a more captivating experience, where readers can absorb ideas and develop a deeper understanding of the material.

Mindful consumption of nutrient-rich content

Digital platforms are notorious for their distractions, such as ads, hyperlinks and notifications that draw our focus away from the core content.

In contrast, paper books provide an uninterrupted reading experience, allowing for deep engagement with the content – avoiding the mental equivalent of empty calories.

ALSO READ: Uncancelable: MacG says ‘near-death experience’ inspired him to release his autobiography

Digestion is an important function that breaks down food into smaller components so the body can absorb essential nutrients.

In the same way, we benefit from the slower, deliberate pace of reading paper-based material, which enhances digestion, comprehension and retention of information.

Numerous studies indicate that readers tend to comprehend and retain information significantly better – up to eight times – when engaging with physical books than digital screens.

This improvement in comprehension is attributed to the reduction in distractions, lower cognitive load and the physicality of paper, which enhances spatial awareness and allows for pen-to-paper annotations.

Just as consistent, healthy eating is key to physical wellbeing, regularly reading paper books cultivates strong mental habits such as concentration, memory and critical thinking.

ALSO READ: Millions wasted as Joburg City Library still remains closed

I certainly find that reading on paper strengthens my mental “muscles”.

Eating isn’t just about nourishment; it’s also about savouring taste, texture and smell. Reading paper books tickles our senses in a way that digital books fail to do.

There’s something about the sensation of running your hand over a beautifully illustrated or embossed cover, or leafing through the pages.

In judging a book by its cover, its colours and size, we whet our appetites.

I am attracted to a cover before the title or author and I am also drawn into bookshops with striking store-front displays.

ALSO READ: Katie Mohamed hopes to inspire fans with her new memoir ‘Brave, Today’

Paper books store carbon. Since paper is derived from wood, it acts as a carbon sink, storing the carbon dioxide absorbed by trees during their growth.

This sustainable cycle continues as harvested trees are replaced with new saplings, ensuring that wood and paper remain renewable resources.

Digital devices are often considered ecofriendly.

But e-readers and tablets require significant resources to produce and irresponsible disposal contributes to electronic waste.

Additionally, the energy used to power and recharge digital devices can add up over time.

ALSO READ: Where size matters: Nigerian novel explores men’s love for a big bum

The Guardian shares the views of addiction expert Dr Anna Lembke: “Our smartphones are making us dopamine junkies, with each swipe, like and tweet feeding our habit…

“We’re forever ‘interrupting ourselves’… for a quick digital hit.”

Opting for a magazine or paper book over digital content can help mitigate digital overload, much like avoiding sugar or alcohol can curb unhealthy cravings.”

Tips to get you reading

Read at regular intervals

Carve out 10 minutes each day to read a magazine, newspaper or a novel. You could even read while you enjoy breakfast or lunch, or treat yourself to coffee and cake with a book as your date.

ALSO READ: Networking queen serves up a winning recipe for introverts

If you’re a new reader, opt for bite-size reading

Large, hardback books are daunting. So opt for short or “snackable” books. It’s a great way to feel accomplished when you finish them.

Discover the pleasure of your favourite topic

Find out what type of reading material brings you the most pleasure. It might be fiction in the form of romance, comedy, or suspenseful thrillers, or non-fiction on a range of topics.

Keep ‘reading snacks’ in your car, handbag or laptop bag

ALSO READ: Billy Connoly’s ‘Rambling Man’s’ a Fantastic Read

When we are waiting in a queue, a doctor’s room or sitting in your car, most of us will reach for our cellphones and scroll mindlessly through social media. Instead, make sure you have a book on hand to feed your mind.

Include variety if you’re already a big reader

If you love fiction, challenge yourself to give non-fiction a try. You might find that topics of different nature create a more balanced intellectual “diet”.