Canadian R&B duo Dvsn to headline Once Upon a Time in Joburg

Dvsn is a Canadian R&B duo composed of singer Daniel Daley and producer Nineteen85.

True to their commitment to the R&B genre, organisers of Once Upon a Time in Joburg announced R&B duo Dvsn for a second edition of the festival in 2025.

Once Upon a Time in Joburg is a locally owned live music mini-concert festival, organised by Dr Bird Productions. The concert has a strong focus on R&B and Neo-Soul.

In June of this year, Once Upon a Time in Joburg UK hosted a concert featuring UK singer Sasha Keable and US rap singer GoldLink as the headline acts.

“Having hallucinations…”

“Look what you made me do…”



It’s not a dream —

DVSN headlines Once Upon a Time in Joburg

December 7th | Fourways Farmer’s Market



🎟️ Tickets live soon.

— Once Upon a Time (@OnceUponJoburg) October 9, 2025

On Tuesday this week, the event organisers surprised their followers by announcing that there would be another edition of the concert this year and promised to announce the headline act 24 hours later.

However, after a day had passed without a word from them, patrons woke up on Thursday to see the announcement of Dvsn for the show in December.

Their initial announcement stated that the December show would be on the sixth, but after the announcement of Dvsn, they shared that the concert would now take place the following day.

[Save the date]



We hope you have not missed us too much.



Once Upon A Time In Joburg returns December 6th.



This time, it's someone whose vocals have soundtracked heartbreaks, late nights, and everything in between ❤️



— Once Upon a Time (@OnceUponJoburg) October 7, 2025

Some patrons thought they would announce R&B singer Summer Walker as the headline act, after her performance was cut short at In The City this past Sunday.

Black women’s support for R&B

Several women have expressed their excitement about Dvsn’s announcement, which aligns with what Once Upon A Time Joburg founder Onye Iheukwumere told The Citizen earlier this year that black women in particular are their biggest supporters.

— Duchess B (@_Be_Buhle) October 9, 2025

“Especially in South Africa, where black women, across all age groups, are still showing up for this music. They’re the ones driving concert attendance, and they’re the ones we’re building this for,” said the event organiser.

He adds that there may be a dip in sales for R&B artists, but there’s still a deep love for the genre.

“People love songs – songs with emotion, with storytelling – and R&B still delivers that.”

As much as Once Upon a Time in Joburg champions R&B, Iheukwumere says that they don’t see themselves strictly as an R&B festival.

“At our core, we’re a concert experience that celebrates great singing and songwriting. That opens the door for us to include artists who may not be traditional R&B but who make moving, well-crafted music.”

