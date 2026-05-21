‘Old Maskandi voice meets new generation’: MTK and Shwi Mantombazane collaborate

The artists released a new single titled 'Ukuphila Nawe'.

Rising artist MTK has teamed up with Maskandi musician Shwi Mantombazane in a new project.

The artists released a new single titled Ukuphila Nawe, produced by DJ Teddy.

The track blends Afro sounds with traditional Maskandi influences.

MTK, whose real name is Thandanani Xaba, shared details about the single and his upbringing.

He said he faced difficulties at a young age and later turned to music as an outlet.

“Music was always my escape growing up. Whenever life became difficult, music gave me peace and hope. Over time, it became more than just an escape – it became my purpose and a way to express myself,” he said.

Collaborating with Shwi

MTK said working with Shwi Mantombazane was a significant moment in his career.

“Working with Shwi Mantombazane came naturally because we’ve always respected each other’s work,” he said.

“The collaboration started through conversations about creating something powerful that would connect different generations of music lovers. Once we got into the studio, the chemistry was real, and everything flowed naturally.”

He added: “Collaborating with such a legendary Maskandi group means a lot to me. It’s a blessing and also a sign of growth in my career.”

MTK said his personal experiences continue to influence his music.

“My upbringing shaped me completely as an artist,” he said.

“A lot of the pain, struggles, and experiences I went through became the foundation of my music. That’s why people connect with my songs because they come from a real place and reflect everyday life situations.”

Mixing traditional and modern sounds

Shwi Mantombazane described the collaboration as a meeting between traditional and modern sounds.

“MTK is the real deal. He came from pain and street survival, yet his spirit is strong,” he said.

“Working with him on this song felt right – old Maskandi voice meeting the new generation. This track carries our culture, perseverance and hope. The future of our music is in good hands.”