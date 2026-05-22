Chomee returns with a new single: ‘Tjovitjo (Bafana Is Back)’

She said the release marks her official return to music.

South African musician Chomee has released a new single and music video titled TJOVITJO (Bafana Is Back).

The song celebrates South African football supporter culture and incorporates stadium chants, dance rhythms and football-inspired themes.

The release comes as anticipation builds around the upcoming Bafana Bafana squad announcement and qualification preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Chomee said the song was intended to unite supporters through music and football culture.

“This is more than just a football song. It’s about the vibe, the people, the culture and the pride we feel when we stand behind our national team. I wanted to create something that feels proudly South African and brings people together again,” she said.

The accompanying music video features choreography and football-themed visuals inspired by South African supporter culture. Scenes were filmed at FNB Stadium, also known as Soccer City, and Orlando Stadium.

She said the release marks her official return to music.

“This moment feels like a homecoming for me. I’ve been away, growing and evolving, but coming back with TJOVITJO feels powerful. It’s not just a return to music, it’s a return to the heartbeat of the people, to the energy of the streets and the love South Africans have always shown me.”

Chomee rose to fame in the early 2000s after breaking into the local music industry with a style that blended Kwaito and dance music. Her hit songs include Hlokoloza and Do Mo Squats.