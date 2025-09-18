Carol Ofori scores two nominations at the 2025 South African Voice-Over Awards

The winners will be announced next month at the Indaba Hotel in Johannesburg.

Radio personality and voice artist Carol Ofori has secured two nominations at the upcoming South African Voice-Over Awards.

She has been recognised in the best station voice category for her work with radio station 947.

In addition, she has been nominated for best audiobook narration for her performance in Roslyn Toerien’s audiobook, The Feathered 5.

Ofori said the recognition reflects the hard work and dedication she has poured into her projects.

“I am incredibly proud and honoured to be nominated for these two awards,” she said.

“Voice artistry is a passion of mine and to have my work recognised by the industry in this way is a wonderful feeling. These nominations showcase the dedication I put into every project, and I am deeply grateful to those who have supported me along the way.”

The inaugural Voice-Over Awards

The first-ever South African Voice-Over Awards take place on Saturday, 4 October 2025, at the Indaba Hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg.

The awards recognise exceptional talent across 21 categories, ranging from commercial performances and audiobook narration to e-learning and multilingual work.

Beyond the categories, the awards also aim to highlight challenges facing the voice-over industry, including the need for regulation and greater recognition.

Founder of the awards, Sinemivuyo Mpulu, said they mark the beginning of bigger developments for the industry.

“The power of voice is about more than just having a deep voice – it’s about personifying characters, bringing stories to life and being a conduit for justice.

“It is also about standing up for yourself and vocalising the necessity for regulation of our industry,” he added.

