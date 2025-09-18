‘Who was dumb enough to pay you R500k?’ – Sizwe Dhlomo on The Kiffness losing campaign over Charlie Kirk defence

The Kiffness said he lost a R500K campaign after defending Charlie Kirk.
Musician David Scott, better known as The Kiffness, claims he lost a R500 000 campaign deal after publicly defending the late US political activist Charlie Kirk.
“Just lost a R500k campaign because I defended Charlie Kirk. Worth it to be honest,” he posted on X, alongside a screenshot of what appeared to be a rejection email from the campaign organisers.
The email stated the contract was being terminated due to “recent social media activity” that posed a reputational risk to the agency and its client.
“We cannot continue an association that may be perceived as an endorsement of views inconsistent with our values or our client’s positioning,” the email continued.
Responding to The Kiffness’ tweet, broadcaster Sizwe Dhlomo questioned who would have paid him R500 000.
“Lol! Who was dumb enough to pay you R500k to begin with?” he wrote.
The Kiffness’ praise for Kirk
Kirk, a conservative activist, author and media personality, was shot dead at the age of 31 during “The American Comeback Tour” at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.
In a string of posts, The Kiffness praised Kirk, saying he was a man with a “bigger mission”.
“His life on Earth will echo into eternity. Every truth he spoke now carries more value and weight than it ever would had he still been with us. God is good,” he wrote.
He added that Kirk “embodied liberalism” because he debated with respect, unlike those celebrating his death.
