WATCH: “Why get married at night,” Stilo Magolide questions Cassper Nyovest

In the video, the rapper suggests Cassper is inconsistent in his brand’s standing, insinuating that Cassper is also a sex addict.

Stilo Magolide has hit out at Cassper Nyovest after the latter tied the knot. Pictures: stilomagolide/casspernyovest/Instagram

While a number of people have congratulated Cassper Nyovest, fellow rapper and media personality Stilo Magolide has questioned the time of the traditional wedding and also cast a doubt on Cassper’s spiritual standing.

In a short video posted on his Instagram, Stilo sarcastically refers to Cassper as ‘Baba Umfundisi’ (a pastor) and said he’s confused by Cassper’s choices of late.

“You got us confused my dog, or at least me. So much going on, it’s this, it’s that, it’s not this. One minute you dropping an album, the next minute you found God. I thought you had God the whole time,” says Stilo in the video.

Over the weekend a clip of Cassper and his bride, Pulane Mojaki, celebrating at their traditional wedding was shared on X.

The video shows Cassper and Mojaki holding hands on Friday evening, 5 April, while guests sing and ululate in celebration. Mojaki can also be seen wearing a traditional Tswana bridal outfit.

“You getting married at night or 4 or 5 am, whatever the time was but that looked dark as s**t. Why get married at night,” questions Stilo.

In the video the rapper suggests Cassper is inconsistent in his brand’s standing, insinuating that Cassper is also a sex addict.

“I feel like so much is going on and we missed a lot of episodes, please tell us Baba Umfundisi… sex addict, is the sex addict done? Like there’s so much we’re missing. Please somebody bring me up to speed because I’m very confused because how you’re moving is wild.”

The Citizen reached out to Cassper for comment and the story will be updated as soon as a response comes through.

ALSO READ: VIDEOS: Singing and joy as Cassper Nyovest marries Pulane Mojaki [Watch]

Baby mama

In his salvo of questions, Stilo asked why Cassper dragged the mother of his son, Thobeka Majozi.

“Why drag your baby-mama, seemingly she’s not saying anything. Last time I checked your high school sweetheart was Boity, now you got a new one … how many you got?

Stilo is understood to be friends with Majozi. Just last year Majozi wrote a heartfelt Father’s Day message for Cassper on her Instagram.

“I always knew you was a smart man when you made a baby with me. Great calculations. Lol. Khotso’s father, a vulnerable side of you I’m so privileged to witness. Happy Father’s Day.”

“I know how hard and demanding it can get having to show up as your best self in public and at home. Thank you for holding your family down, we love you.”

After the recent wedding to Mojaki, social media users lamented the fact that Cassper was not getting married to Majozi. Their son is a three-year-old.

I’m happy for Cassper but I’m hurt he broke up with his baby mama after so much they went through 💔 — 𝕄𝕒𝕜𝕨𝕖𝕝𝕒 𝕆𝕓𝕣𝕚𝕒𝕟 (@Obrian_Makwela) April 5, 2024

NOW READ: IN PICS: Why Cassper Nyovest and Thobeka Majozi’s are relationship goals