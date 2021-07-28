Atandwa Kani lands another role in Hollywood

Reitumetse Makwea

Although fans were disappointed to hear that South African actor Atandwa Kani was not cast as the new Black Panther, it appears the actor has bagged his second role in Hollywood, though not in the Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The multitalented actor and stage performance star landed himself another a role on an American comedic web series called Chronicles of a BLEEP Year Old Woman, which was announced on their Facebook page in 2019.

“Atandwa Kani is joining the Season 1 Cast of Chronicles of a Bleep Year Old Woman. You might know him for his role as Young T’Chaka in the 3rd highest-grossing film of all time #blackpanther,” the producers wrote.

“Atandwa is talented, kind and downright hilarious. We’re honoured that The Prince from #wakanda would so graciously collaborate with a Colonizer. Stay tuned for more exciting announcements in the days ahead.”

The series follows a ‘not as young as she used to be’ woman pursuing big dreams in the Big Apple. Her delightfully delusional perspective challenges societal norms and worldview concepts regarding age and female identity.

The series, which stars writer and creator of the show Tamra Paselk and Natalie Knepp, is currently in post-production and is expected to air soon.

Meanwhile, Atandwa will be playing the character of Mthokozisi and will only appear in two episodes in the series.

The Mzansi-born, Naledi Award-winning actor first appeared in “Black Panther” movie where he portrayed the younger King T’Chaka, a dual part shared with his father, Dr John Kani.

As the rumour made waves on Twitter, Atandwa immediately dismissed the rumours that he would be replacing Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther,

He wrote: “HOLD ON!!! I have NOT been cast as the new black Panther. I don’t know where this rumour came from, but I know nothing of this.”

The sequel, which began filming earlier this month, is set to be released on 8 July, 2022