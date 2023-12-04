WATCH: ‘Home Alone’ actor Macaulay Culkin gets his Hollywood Walk of Fame star just in time for Christmas

Just a few weeks before Christmas and a little over 30 years since the first Home Alone movie came out; child-star Macaulay Culkin was recently honoured with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

“First I’d like to thank everyone for coming. There’s so many people that I love and deeply I love back, is just amazing, so thank you,” said the 43-year-old actor, emotionally opening his speech.

Obviously overcome by emotion, Culkin kept his speech to a minimum, but he thanked his partner Brenda Song who together shares two sons.

“You’re the only person happier for me today than I am. You’re not only the best woman I’ve ever known, you’re the best person I’ve ever known. You’ve given me just all my purpose. You’ve given me family.”

The 2 765th Star

Culkin’s is the 2 765th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The ceremony was emceed by president and CEO of Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Steve Nissen, with actresses Natasha Lyonne and his Home Alone mom Catherine O’Hara serving as guest speakers.

Home Alone is a 90s classic holiday movie about a young boy who mistakenly gets left behind over the holidays by his parents and defends his home against a pair of burglars on Christmas Eve.

“Macaulay, congratulations you so deserve your star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, thank you for including me, your fake mom, who left you home alone not once but twice, to share this happy occasion. I’m so proud of you,” said O’Hara.

“Home Alone was, is and always will be a beloved global sensation,” the 69-year-old actress said in her speech at the podium.

“[It’s] the reason families all over the world can’t let a year go by without watching and loving Home Alone. I know you worked really hard,” O’Hara added.

“I know you did, but you made acting look like the most natural thing in the world to do.”

“Nothing makes me happier than to see you existing so concretely on your own terms and with no loss of your underlying eccentricity or absurdist outlook, or big picture, big heart perspective that sustains us as a community and as a family of artists,” Lyonne said in her speech.

“So, thank you for being the one and only − I love you and you’re a king.”

