23 Dec 2023

12:42 pm

Actor Charlie Sheen attacked in his Malibu home, suspect arrested

Sheen's neighbor 'forced her way into his home and attacked him'.

Chrlie Sheen

US actor Charlie Sheen was attacked at his home by one of his neighbours. Pic: Alliance/AFP / Geisler-Fotopress / Nicole Kubelka/Geisler-Fotopress

Actor Charlie Sheen was attacked in his luxury Malibu home, police said Friday, with the suspect arrested and  charged with assault and burglary.

Officers were called to the Two and a Half Men star’s home for a “battery/disturbance,” Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

“Upon contacting the parties involved, deputies identified Charlie Sheen as a victim of assault,” the statement said.

Suspect Electra Schrock was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, force likely to create great bodily injury and residential burglary, the sheriff’s office said.

A neighbour

Entertainment outlet TMZ said Schrock, 47, is one of Sheen’s neighbors, who had “forced her way into his home and attacked him when he opened the door.”

“We’re told she ripped Charlie’s shirt and attempted to strangle him,” the title reported, adding that Sheen was seen by paramedics but not taken to a hospital.

TMZ said this was not the first confrontation between the neighbors, reporting that previous incidents had included a sticky liquid being squirted on Sheen’s car.

Sheen, 58, is the son of actor Martin Sheen and notorious for being a Hollywood bad boy with episodes of substance abuse, destructive violence and relationships with porn actresses.

He has appeared in films including Platoon, Wall Street (alongside his father) and Young Guns.

His television career has included Spin Cit” and Two and a Half Men, a series loosely based on his hard-partying reputation.

