SA-born ‘Mary Poppins’ actress Glynis Johns has died

The star was born in 1923 in Pretoria.

Glynis Johns played the role of the mother in Disney’s iconic ‘Mary Poppins’ film. Picture: Walt Disney Productions / Photo12 via AFP)

Actress Glynis Johns has been remembered for her intelligence, wit, and love for performance.

The star, who was born in October 1923 in Pretoria, died on Thursday at the age of 100.

The news was confirmed by her manager Mitch Clem, who hailed her as a “light shined very brightly for 100 years”.

ALSO READ: Watch live: Mbongeni Ngema’s ‘last show’ memorial service

“Glynis powered her way through life with intelligence, wit, and a love for performance, affecting millions of lives,” he added.

She starred in several projects, but was perhaps most famous for her role as mother Winifred Banks in the 1964 classic Mary Poppins.

Johns won a Tony Award in 1973 for her portrayal of Desiree Armfeldt in A Little Night Music, noted the BBC.

‘Somber day in Hollywood’

Clem told The Guardian UK, John entered his life early in my career and “set a very high bar on how to navigate this industry with grace, class and truth. Your own truth”.

“Her light shined very brightly for 100 years. She had a wit that could stop you in your tracks powered by a heart that loved deeply and purely.

ALSO READ: ‘My world has just gone silent’: DJ Mulo’s wife mourns radio personality’s death

“Today is a somber day for Hollywood. Not only do we mourn the passing of our dear Glynis, but we mourn the end of the golden age of Hollywood.”

A multi-layered artist

John was also remembered as a multi-layered actress who went beyond acting, also singing several hits in the films she starred in.

“As far as I’m concerned, I’m not interested in playing the role on only one level,” she once told AP.

