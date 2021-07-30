What’s happening on Scandal!?

Sandisiwe Mbhele

E.tv soapie Scandal! made big casting reveals this week, adding a whole new family and announcing the exit of two veteran actors.

The show took to Twitter to announce that there would be six new faces on the show: Fana Moekena, Robert Mpisi, Sihle Ndaba, Silindile Nodangala, Nolwazi Ngubeni and Wendy Gumede.

It also reported the exit of Simo Magwaza and Khulu Skenjana.

Watch below on more casting news

*This video was shot 24 hours prior to news of Shona Ferguson’s death

The new family, the Kubekas, are full of dark secrets and shady dealings. Actor-turned-politician Mokoena is back on screen as Vukile Kubeka – a charming family man with a dark side, alongside former Generations star Silindile Nodangala, who will play Fana’s wife, Nomvula Kubeka.

Ratings-wise, Scandal! is the number one show on e.tv, according to Broadcasting Research Council South Africa (BRCSA). It had over 5 million viewers for the month of June. The top soapie in the land is SABC 1’s Uzalo, with over 8 million viewers.

E.tv denied reports that former The Queen actor Loyiso MacDonald was joining the show earlier this week.

“Loyiso will not be joining Scandal!“ said media representative Thapelo Ramatusi.

The rumour mill started after he shared a picture with the caption: “Something new coming soon”.

The person who took the image was Sive Mabuya, who stars on Scandal! as Xolile Langa. This resulted in people assuming he was joining the cast.

Fans are still happy with the show even with its many changes.

If we are to be honest #etvScandal is far much better than Gomora. Y'all watch Gomora because of peer pressure. pic.twitter.com/5D1MQHrnXO— Botlhe (@Djayrhhee) July 29, 2021

#etvScandal I just want to see Zinzile moving on and staying at the penthouse with brah Neo please ????— Nosipho Shozi (@charmaine_shozi) July 27, 2021

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Fana Mokoena back on TV as ‘Scandal!’ shakes up cast

e.tv denies Loyiso MacDonald is joining ‘Scandal!’

Mpho Molepo on acting alongside his dad and joining the ‘Skeem Saam’ cast