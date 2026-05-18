‘Skeem Saam’: Pretty and Lehasa say ‘I do’ this week

The wedding marks the latest development in one of the soapie's longest-running storylines.

Skeem Saam‘s Pretty and Lehasa are set to get married in an upcoming episode this week.

The wedding special is scheduled to air on Wednesday, 20 May, on SABC1 at 7.30pm.

Earlier this month, viewers witnessed Pretty’s bridal shower, which also set tongues wagging on social media.

Bridal shower with the bride squad in attendance!!!😍🥂🔥

Clock clock!🤏🤣#PreHasa #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/Lv7Tzg9y6s — OFFICIAL Skeem Saam 14 (@SkeemSaam3) May 8, 2026

The wedding marks the latest development in one of the soapie’s longest-running storylines, which has followed the pair through several relationship challenges.

Their relationship has formed a central part of the show, with storylines involving family conflict, separations and reconciliations.

Pretty’s character has evolved from a student to one of the series’ leading characters, while Lehasa remains one of the show’s most prominent figures.

Social media reaction

The storyline has also drawn strong online engagement, with viewers frequently discussing the couple’s relationship on social media.

Hashtags like #BeforeIDo and #PreHasa have trended in recent weeks as fans reacted to the wedding storyline ahead of the episode.

“Finally, we’ve been waiting for the wedding,” one fan commented after the wedding announcement.

Another said, “At least you are confirming that they will definitely get married.”