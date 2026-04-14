Nhlanhla Kunene joins ‘Skeem Saam’ as Amandla, a chilling new villain

Mzansi viewers are in for a dramatic twist as Skeem Saam welcomes a powerful new face.

Mzansi’s most-watched soapie is turning up the heat this April, and fans can already feel the shift. Skeem Saam is introducing a bold new character that promises to shake things up in a big way, with Nhlanhla Kunene stepping into the spotlight as the mysterious Amandla Dubazane.

From the moment he appears, Amandla is impossible to ignore. Impeccably dressed and effortlessly composed, he looks like a man who belongs in high-powered boardrooms and elite circles.

But beneath the polished exterior lies something far more complex and unsettling. He is calculated, controlled, and quietly intimidating, the kind of presence that lingers long after he leaves a room.

“The character of Amandla is very controlled and sure of himself.

He’s not loud or over the top, but his presence is always felt. There’s a quiet intensity about him that keeps you watching, and I really enjoyed bringing those layers to life,” Kunene shares.

What makes Amandla intriguing is his methodical approach.

He moves with precision, carefully navigating relationships while subtly shifting the balance of power. His calm demeanour adds tension, making him unpredictable.

As he begins crossing paths with familiar faces in Turfloop, it becomes increasingly clear that his intentions are not just serious, they are dangerous.

According to publicity manager Yvonne Siphuka, viewers should brace themselves. “Amandla is the kind of character who changes the temperature of every scene he walks into. Viewers should expect tension, suspense, and a storyline that will keep them on edge,” she says.

For many viewers, Kunene’s return to television has been long-awaited. After winning over audiences with his role in Adulting, he is already generating buzz with his comeback to the small screen.

Fans have been eager to see him take on a new challenge, and Amandla Dubazane might just be the role that cements his place as one of the most compelling actors to watch right now.

His debut is set for Monday, 20 April, and if early reactions are anything to go by, this storyline will have viewers glued to their screens.

One thing is certain: Amandla Dubazane is not here to play nice.