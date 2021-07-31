Shona Ferguson’s daughters speak for the first time since his passing

Kaunda Selisho

Shona Ferguson’s daughters have broken their silence since news of their father’s passing became public on Friday afternoon.



Prior to the news being confirmed by a reliable source, fans took to social media to decry the fact that the announcement was made by someone other than the Ferguson family.



Lesedi Mastunyane-Ferguson (the eldest of Connie and Shona Ferguson’s daughters) shared the sentiment and tweeted:

Twitter is the place where you’d sooner believe a newspapers and television bloggers to verify news… than to wait for the family members to deliver. ????????— Sedii Matsunyane-Ferguson (@SediiMatsunyane) July 30, 2021

Their youngest daughter, Alicia, took to her Instagram to share her feelings about her dad, whom she resembled.



“Words can not express how I’m feeling right now. My worst fear became a reality. You fought your fight dad, and I’m so proud of you for making it this far,” wrote Alicia.



“Thank you for everything that you’ve done for me my doppelgänger????You made a promise to me that you’ll always be there when I need you, so I believe you will always be there even in spirit,” she added.



Read her full message below.

Ferguson passed away on Friday afternoon due to Covid-19 complications. It was previously reported by Sunday World that he was facing issues with his heart. The Ferguson family rubbished those reports and asked for privacy to grieve their loss.



Various South African brands and famous faces took to social media to share their messages of support for Shona Ferguson’s daughters, his wife Connie, their grandson “Roro” and everyone who held the actor and producer near and dear.

What a sad day in South Africa, what a loss.

My heartfelt condolences to Sis’Connie and the Ferguson family #RIPShonaFerguson pic.twitter.com/pGZSRGR5u8— Mrs Linda M (@Linda_Mtoba) July 30, 2021

This is so devastating. They loved each other. They loved each other boldly and out loud. Black love had beautiful ambassadors in them. Matshidiso Connie le bana. Gomotsegang. Ha Ke na mantswe. ???? #RIPShonaFerguson



One of my favourite images of them. pic.twitter.com/03M5sGQYDq— Azania (@Azania_) July 30, 2021

Man!!!!! This man loved his family so much,my heart bleeds for them ????— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) July 30, 2021

The family has not yet shared details regarding his memorial and funeral services. The Citizen will share details as soon as they become publicly available.