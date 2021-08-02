Bonang confused for Zoe Saldana in New York as fans snap pics with her

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Influence is something else. Bonang Matheba’s name in the United States looks like it is gaining more traction, with people who don’t even know her still taking selfies with her.

A TikTok creator, Nicholas Pinto, released a video over the weekend where he expressed curiosity over the many people wanting to take pictures with an “unknown woman”, during a visit to New York.

In the video audio, he says: “Today I saw tons of people with this lady, so I did too.”

“Tag her in the comments if you know her. She had a British accent,” he wrote.

Bonang noticed the video, which has been watched over 1.4 million times. Pinto has over 480,000 TikTok followers and thinks the woman he took a picture with is actress Zoe Saldana.

Bonang reacts after a TikTok creator took a picture of her without knowing. Picture: Screengrab, Instagram

At the end of May, Bonang left South Africa for the Big Apple. The move has been looked at as a way to further her career and the media personality has been turning heads for her fashion.

From styling a R44,000 Gucci set, which many fashion blogs covered, and the R79,000 outfit.

Enjoying the Miley Cyrus concert in New York City, Bonang wore quite a colourful ensemble, inspired by comic book character The Queen of Atlantis in Aquaman.

As she travelled to the US, she simply posted her getting the Covid-19 vaccine and “yay we did it, fantastic” when she arrived. Then she showed her fans and followers a view of the streets of New York.

When asked by fans why she didn’t have a formal farewell, Bonang didn’t think that was necessary.

The celeb responded with: “Say goodbye to who?!”

The businesswoman has not been slowing down since she moved and has been seen with the biggest stars, such as top model Duckie Thot. It will be interesting to see what she has planned for the future.