Grace Mondlana could sweep the 2026 Content Creator Awards – If her fans show up

Grace Mondlana is nominated in three categories at the 2026 Content Creator Awards. After a headline-making few months, does she have the momentum to sweep?

It has been a lot, even by Grace Mondlana standards. In the space of about a week, the 25-year-old TikTok star went from throwing an elaborate first birthday party for her dog, Kai, to collapsing at home, undergoing ankle surgery, and revealing a new neurological diagnosis in a hospital vlog that had South Africans equal parts worried and talking.

Now, with the 2026 Content Creator Awards nominees officially out, Mondlana finds herself nominated in three categories – right in the middle of arguably her most talked-about month yet.

Whether that translates into wins depends on one thing: her fans actually voting.

A month that kept her name trending

Mondlana’s dog, Kai, turned one, and she marked it with a full backyard celebration, complete with pastel blue-and-yellow décor from Moltys Royal Events, face painting, pawtails, a jumping castle, and a strict no-photos rule around her guest mirror that had TikTok debating her right to “personal space” in her own home.

Fellow creators showed up with their own dogs in tow and the entire shindig split opinion – some called it frivolous, others defended her spending her own money how she likes – but either way, it kept her in the conversation and spawned a handful of jokes about the standards she demands for her pups.

Just over a week later, that conversation shifted.

Mondlana shared that she’d felt suddenly unwell while walking down the stairs at home, collapsed, and was rushed to hospital by ambulance after her helper heard her dogs barking. What was first treated as a fractured ankle turned out to be a torn and sprained ligament requiring surgery – and further tests, including an EEG, uncovered an underlying neurological condition she has not yet named publicly. She reportedly spent eight nights in hospital before being discharged and is now recovering at home, doing physiotherapy and still on medication.

Her circle rallied hard as content creators including Lasizwe, Sinethemba Madondo and Bheki Ndamase visited her in hospital, alongside her family, while others like Mihlali Ndamase and Thobi Rose posted messages of support.

The diary-style hospital vlog – hospital monitors, IV drips, quiet reading-in-bed moments – became its own talking point, with some fans praising her openness and others questioning whether documenting the ordeal so thoroughly was appropriate for the moment.

And the end of these two very different stories is one consistent result: her name has barely left group chats and timelines for the better part of a month, heading straight into awards season.

Grace’s Content Creator Awards nominations

Mondlana (a previous CCA winner) landed nominations in three of this year’s 20 categories at the 2026 Content Creator Awards:

Samsung Galaxy Creator of the Year Award – The night’s headline category, sponsored by Samsung Galaxy as headline sponsor and decided by public SMS vote

– The night’s headline category, sponsored by Samsung Galaxy as headline sponsor and decided by public SMS vote People’s Choice Award – Also public-vote

– Also public-vote Trendsetter Award – Recognising the creators shaping culture and conversation

Two of the three – Creator of the Year and People’s Choice – are decided entirely by public vote, which means momentum and mentions only get her so far. The outcome comes down to whether her audience actually sends the SMS. Voting is open now, ahead of the gala evening on 17 October 2026 in Sandton, where all winners across the 20 categories will be announced and given their prizes.

2026 Content Creator Awards

The 2026 Content Creator Awards officially unveiled this year’s nominees. Picture: Supplied

Mondlana and all this year’s other nominees were unveiled in an event at Kramerville Venue, The Tryst, hosted by 2022 Content Creator Awards winner Lesego Tlhabi (Coconut Kelz). Per the event’s organisers, having the TEDx speaker, award-winning satirist and digital communications specialist host this year’s launch demonstrated the extraordinary momentum behind the awards.

This year’s awards feature 20 categories, some returning, some new, some shelved for future ceremonies, all refined to better reflect today’s creator landscape.

“When we launched these awards, we were celebrating brave pioneers who were proving that content creation could be a real career. Today we’re recognising world-class creators who are building businesses, influencing culture, driving commerce and setting global standards,” said Manuela Dias de Deus, Founder of the Awards and agency, One-eyed Jack.

“Our responsibility has shifted from legitimising the industry to raising the benchmark for excellence. This is no longer about recognising creators for what’s possible. It’s about celebrating those who are setting the standard for the future of marketing, entertainment and entrepreneurship in South Africa.”



Organisers further explained that entry criteria have become more rigorous, with judging criteria developed in collaboration with the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB South Africa) to ensure greater consistency, credibility and industry alignment in line with how the creator economy have evolved.

Among this year’s new categories is the #CapturedWithGalaxy Award, which was also announced at the launch and remains open for entries until 20 September, giving creators one final opportunity to be recognised before entries officially close.

Open to creators of all niches, the category celebrates exceptional content captured on any type of Samsung Galaxy device. The winner will receive a Content Creator Award trophy, as well as a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 valued at approximately R40 999.

“We’re incredibly proud to partner with the Content Creator Awards. Creators are shaping culture, influencing purchasing decisions and redefining storytelling every single day. Samsung Galaxy exists to give creators the technology they need to tell those stories, and we’re excited to celebrate the incredible talent driving South Africa’s creator economy,” said Rae Hargreaves, Head of Marketing: Mobile eXperience at Samsung South Africa.