Does ‘The Braai Show with AKA’ have a new host?

Popular talk show ‘The Braai Show with AKA’, which aired 13 episodes on SABC 1 last year, has allegedly handed the reigns to rapper Casper Nyovest for its second season.

Cassper Nyovest is taking over The Braai Show on Sabc 1! It's now called #TheBraaiShowWithCass . Don't forget to use the hashtag!!! Broadcasting dates will be announced by channel soon!!! Le Plane ilandile!! ABASHWE! pic.twitter.com/Dv3L08dqX7— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) August 9, 2021

The rumoured news broke on Monday morning, with entertainment reporter Phil Mphela tweeting a press statement issued by an unnamed PR company on behalf of the former presenter and co-owner of the show, Kiernan Forbes.

UPDATE: AKA did not approve Cassper to host



AKA owns 50% of #TheBraaiShow & is the Executive Producer.



I reached out to AKA’s management to get clarity on his involvement on #TheBraaiShowWithCass, and per T Effect statement, he was not consulted for approval.#KgopoloReports pic.twitter.com/ioBjlaWyHm — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) August 9, 2021

According to the statement, Forbes said the plan to have Nyovest head up the show lacked “integrity and legal foresight”.

The matter is said to be with Forbes’ legal team while a resolution is sought.

Deducing from this statement and th info I have been able to gather.



It would appear, the other producers on this project made an offer and signed Cassper without AKA’s approval as co-owner and executive producer.



Did Cassper know that AKA still owns the IP? pic.twitter.com/vNR61oEFqa— Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) August 9, 2021

However, it seems the news has been confirmed by SABC1, who tweeted enthusiastically on Monday.

New Show Alert ???? #SABC1 is pleased to announce the return on the popular cooking show, #TheBraaiShow with a brand new host in multi awards winning rapper @casspernyovest taking over the braai stand.



To air every Wednesday at 6pm as from the 8th of September #SABC1WeMakeSure pic.twitter.com/v0EHMfVXgH— SABC1 (@Official_SABC1) August 9, 2021

The Braai Show with AKA first launched in June 2020 on the rapper’s subscription-based TV app, AKA TV.

But after fans complained about the costs in paying AKA TV subscription fees, AKA signed a deal with the SABC to move the show to SABC1.

The move was to reach millions more viewers.

So far, the show has seen celebrity appearances such as Scoop Makhathini, Moozlie Yanga and Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, who chat about hot topics over the charcoals.

“Love him or hate him, AKA remains one of the most talked about personalities in South Africa. So when you bring him and other influential and/or controversial characters around a good old braai stand, the conversation is bound to make for interesting viewing,” Braai Show producer David Phume told The Citizen last year.

Compiled by Nica Richards.