Changes made in AKA-Tibz murder trial case

The Ndimande brothers have been in custody since their extradition from eSwatini in November 2025.

Two brothers linked to the killing of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane have had their case transferred to the Durban High Court, where trial proceedings are set to begin later this year.

Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande appeared briefly in the Durban Magistrate’s Court, where the presiding magistrate confirmed the changes made to their case.

“This matter as well is now transferred rather to the Durban High Court,” said Magistrate Ashwin Singh.

Brothers remain behind bars

“You’ll appear in the Durban High Court on the 19th of June, 2026, in terms of section 75, subsection 1, paragraph C of Act 51 of 77.”

Both accused were remanded in custody and warned to appear before the High Court on that date.

Singh also confirmed that bail was no longer in place, noting that it had been abandoned at an earlier stage.

“Both of you are remanded in custody. Both of you are warned for Durban High Court. No bail fixed. You previously abandoned bail in this matter as well,” he said.

Defence attorney Sibusiso Dlamini confirmed receipt of the indictment on behalf of his clients, as well as dispensing with the interpretation and reading of the document into the record.

The magistrate confirmed that the state may be consolidating charges across all the accused.

“I believe that the state may be joining charges in the High Court again with the other accused as well,” he said.

For the record, Singh noted that indictments in all three matters had been entered as Exhibit A before the session concluded.

Who are the Ndimande brothers?

The Ndimande brothers have been in custody since their extradition from eSwatini in November 2025.

They were arrested in early 2024 at a rented residence in Mbabane, following an extensive investigation into the killing of Forbes and his friend Motsoane.

The pair had been held at Westville Correctional Centre following their extradition.

They face a serious charge sheet that includes conspiracy to commit murder, murder, unlawful possession of firearms, and possession of unlicensed ammunition.

The charges are linked to the fatal shooting of Forbes and Motsoane, who were killed outside the then-restaurant Wish on Durban’s Florida Road on 10 February 2023.

The brothers are also connected to a separate violent incident: the 2022 murder of a taxi boss in Amanzimtoti.

Multiple accused, one trial

The Ndimande brothers are not the only accused in this matter.

Several others – Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, Lindani Zenzele Ndimane, Siyanda Eddie Myeza, Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni, and Lindokuhle Mhlaliseni Mkhwanazi – are also charged in connection with the murders.

That group last appeared before the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban in October last year, when the matter was adjourned to 19 June 2026 to address outstanding pre-trial issues and appoint a presiding judge.

The trial is scheduled to run from 20 July to 21 August 2026, with a further session set to begin on 6 October.