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Tony Forbes slams airing of AKA shooting footage at Madlanga commission

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By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

2 minute read

25 March 2026

12:00 pm

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The footage was played during testimony at the Madlanga commission.

Tony Forbes

Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes’s father, Tony Forbes. Picture: ‘Love & Hip Hop SA’ Screenshot

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The father of slain rapper Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, popularly known as AKA, has criticised the public airing of video footage showing his son’s fatal shooting.

The footage was played during testimony at the Madlanga commission last week.

Speaking to the ENCA, Tony Forbes said the airing of the footage was insensitive and unnecessary.

“It was a complete lack of sensitivity and very careless in how that footage was shown. It was not necessary in the context of the line of questioning. The questioning was about why the video was forwarded,” he said.

“Instead, the video resurfaces, and we have to relive it. The whole of South Africa sees my son being shot in cold blood. He was a proud South African,” he said.

Forbes said while he supports the work of the commission, he does not understand why the footage was aired.

“I respect the work of the commission and want positive outcomes. However, I do not understand how the commissioners, in all their wisdom, allowed that footage to be displayed so carelessly,” he said.

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AKA’s death

AKA was shot and killed alongside his friend, Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane, outside a restaurant in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, on 10 February 2023. He was 35.

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Kiernan Jarryd Forbes (AKA) Madlanga commission

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