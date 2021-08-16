Celebs And Viral
16 Aug 2021
Ex-Ukhozi FM radio personality Msizi Nkosi dies in car crash

Nkosi died in a fatal car accident on Sunday, aged 34.

The late Msizi Nkosi. Picture: Facebook

Mzansi awoke to the sad news of former Ukhozi FM personality Msizi Edgar Nkosi’s passing. 

Nkosi, a content head at SABC, died in a car accident on Sunday, Ed King Lifestyle confirmed in a statement

The I’m a Different Mess than I was Yesterday author was only 34 years old. 

His family have asked for time to grieve and for privacy while they deal with their loss. 

In Nkosi’s self-published biography, published in 2016, he candidly wrote about his humble childhood in KwaZulu-Natal, juxtaposed with the chaotic lifestyle of Johannesburg’s entertainment world. 

His vivid descriptions of his descent into alcohol, drugs and sex start with the opening chapter of the book, which details being in ICU in hospital. 

But his honesty and battle with alcoholism earned him a strong following, especially on social media, which is now mourning his passing. 

