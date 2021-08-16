Ex-Ukhozi FM radio personality Msizi Nkosi dies in car crash

Citizen reporter

Mzansi awoke to the sad news of former Ukhozi FM personality Msizi Edgar Nkosi’s passing.

RIP: Msizi E. Nkosi



TV and Radio producer, Msizi Nkosi has passed away.



The former Ukhozi FM Mroza Buthelezi show Nethezeka Nokhozi’s producer & SABC1’s talkshow Daily Thetha Head of Content was 34 years old. #RIPMsiziNkosi pic.twitter.com/yk3YxRWti5— Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) August 15, 2021

Nkosi, a content head at SABC, died in a car accident on Sunday, Ed King Lifestyle confirmed in a statement.

The I’m a Different Mess than I was Yesterday author was only 34 years old.

His family have asked for time to grieve and for privacy while they deal with their loss.

In Nkosi’s self-published biography, published in 2016, he candidly wrote about his humble childhood in KwaZulu-Natal, juxtaposed with the chaotic lifestyle of Johannesburg’s entertainment world.

His vivid descriptions of his descent into alcohol, drugs and sex start with the opening chapter of the book, which details being in ICU in hospital.

But his honesty and battle with alcoholism earned him a strong following, especially on social media, which is now mourning his passing.

Mina bafethu I've just lost a mentor, someone who believed in me a lot. I've just lost umkhaya ????????????



Thanks for believing in me, motivating me every time in your work place. RIP King ????️ https://t.co/fee1Hp9soO— 39PICTURES???? (@39picturess) August 15, 2021

#RIPMsiziNkosi we truly living in borrowed time????????????. Lala uphumule bhuti . U were an inspiration to many to have accomplished so much at such a young age. Rest well king. pic.twitter.com/h926uj5Wdq— uGeeU ❤ (@Gu2H20) August 16, 2021

He posted something on his Facebook in the morning, few hours later he's gone. This is a gruesome wake up call that tomorrow is not guaranteed!!!! ????Fare thee well Mphazima #RIPMsiziNkosi— Nomthi (@Thandazooo) August 16, 2021