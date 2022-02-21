Sarah Langa wants married women to show divorced women more grace

Kaunda Selisho

Rarely one to speak up on social media unless she has something she really needs to get off her chest, influencer Sarah Langa has called out married women and women in long-term relationships for how they treat divorced women.

Sarah Langa is a luxury lifestyle influencer who married businessman Jehan Mackay in a traditional ceremony in 2016. In 2017, the pair had their white wedding, but their marriage was short-lived.

According to Sunday World, Mackay filed for divorce in September 2019 after just two years and 10 months of marriage, however, news of the divorce proceedings broke in March 2020.

Mackay is said to have become disillusioned with their relationship due to Langa’s obsession with social media, which is essential to her career as an influencer.

Langa’s divorce from Mackay was finalised in early 2021 and she has occasionally spoken about her experience, sharing her thoughts and feelings with her followers.

Her most recent musings on the topic were about how she has noticed married women and women in long-term relationships treat women who have gone through a divorce.



“Married women and women in committed relationships really need to stop treating divorced women like divorce is some super contagious disease. Women will humiliate us, bully us, alienate us and judge us for deciding to try seek a healthier life in less toxic environments,” wrote Langa on Twitter.

“We become such easy targets because we don’t have the emotional and physical support to fend for ourselves, dealing with the admin and emotions of a divorce becomes so draining that any additional stressor that catches you off guard has 10 times the impact,” she added.

Langa believes the women she was speaking to could find it beneficial to be friends with women who have gone through divorce as they could learn from the experience and perhaps avoid making the mistakes the divorcees and their former partners made in their own marriages.



“Your man is not even my type and even if he was, as a woman who has recovered from heartbreak and has had to deal with the stress and anxiety of a divorce, the last thing I would want to do is bring that to another woman,” she added.

Her message resonated with Twitter users, who shared their own experiences in the replies section under her tweet.

At the time of writing, Sarah Langa’s initial tweet had received hundreds of replies and had been retweeted hundreds of times.