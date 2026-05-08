‘Lobola paid in full’: ‘Married at First Sight’ Mzansi’s Khumo and Thabang share major milestone

Married at First Sight Mzansi Season 1's only surviving couple has announced another major step in formalising their love story.

Makhumo Ngobeni and Thabang Mvuyane, the couple widely regarded as Married at First Sight Mzansi’s first love story that survived the show, have given their fans yet another reason to celebrate.

The pair, affectionately known to fans as Khumo and Thabang, recently announced on social media that lobola has been paid in full, marking a significant cultural and personal milestone in their journey together.

The announcement follows a string of happy updates from the couple, who have continued to defy expectations since their time on the Mzansi Magic reality series.

They reportedly welcomed their first child together in August 2025, with social media reacting with an outpouring of warmth and disbelief given how rocky their television relationship appeared. However, neither Khumo nor Thabang have spoken or posted about having a child.

The couple no one expected to last

Against all odds and in full traditional dress, Khumo and Thabang make it official. Picture: Instagram/@khumoandthabang_uncensored

Makhumo and Thabang were the least expected couple to survive the experiment, yet, two years after their season aired, they remained the only success story from Married at First Sight Mzansi Season 1.

Their time on screen was marked by tension and drama. Their differing expectations, especially around gender roles, led to explosive fights that culminated in a dramatic breakup at the finale, where Thabang accused Khumo of cheating and stalking her ex while married to him.

Ngobeni has said in a recent interview that their marriage success comes from “a lot of unlearning and re-learning,” and that she would endure the show’s “insults and public scrutiny” again just to be with her husband, even in the afterlife.

Speaking about what drew her to Thabang, Khumo told journalist Keamogetswe Matlala: “Thabang is patient and gentle. I had never experienced a love that has room for trial and error.”

For his part, Thabang said he fell in love with Khumo’s emotional intelligence, noting that no matter how intense the situation was, she’d always find a way to make him laugh.

A love story formalised

The lobola announcement places Khumo and Thabang in rare and celebrated company among MAFS Mzansi alumni. They follow in the footsteps of Season 2 couple Nelisa Ntabeni and Themba Khosa, who earlier this year held their own lobola ceremony, with Ntabeni describing Khosa as “a man who kept his promises and honoured my name and my family name.”

That milestone was particularly notable given the controversy that had surrounded the pair: during the show, it was confirmed that Khosa had paid lobola for the mother of his children when he took part in the programme and had continued communicating with her during his marriage to Ntabeni.

@nelisa_ntabeni A beautiful day with family, culture and love 🤍 Grateful for moments like these that remind me marriage is not just about two people… it’s about families coming together. Makoti life looks good on me 😊✨ @Themba Khosa LLoboloCCoupleJourneySSouthAfricanCultureMMarriageJourneyMarriedLifeSA ♬ original sound – buhlebonkeNomvelo

Despite it all, the couple held firm.

Neither couple has announced a traditional wedding date, but if their respective track records are anything to go by, they will share that news in their own time and on their own terms.



As for the third season of the hit show? It is reportedly in production after the selection of a new cast, and information about when the show will air will be announced in due course.