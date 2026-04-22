‘So Proud of You’: Theo Kgosinkwe celebrates wife Vourné’s new degree in education

Mafikizolo star took to Instagram to celebrate his wife's latest milestone.

Theo Kgosinkwe, a member of the iconic South African Afro-pop/kwaito group Mafikizolo, recently posted a heartfelt congratulations on Instagram to his wife, Vourné Kgosinkwe, on her graduation.

The caption reads: “To my beautiful wife, you have always gone after your dreams with courage and unwavering faith, believing that with God, nothing is impossible. Today, that belief has come to life in the most powerful way.”

He continues: “Congratulations on earning your degree in education. Your prayers, dedication and hard work have truly paid off. I am so proud of you and everything you’ve accomplished. This is just the beginning of the incredible impact you will make. With all my love.”

The post received thousands of likes and positive comments, with fans calling her “Mama Theo,” “the Queen” and celebrating her as a graduate.

This appears to be her second graduation as she has celebrated prior academic milestones publicly, including one in 2021.

A well-documented public love story

The veteran singer, songwriter and producer known for Mafikizolo hits and the model, social media influencer, digital creator, educator and mother have a well-documented public love story.



They first connected on social media and rumours of their romance later started making waves in 2018 with many pointing out that Vourné is significantly younger than Theo.

Their relationship has frequently drawn public attention due to the age difference, but they often respond with affectionate posts, joint content (including a YouTube channel they launched) and mutual, faith-based support for each other’s careers and milestones.

They dated for about two years before getting engaged when Theo proposed to Vourné on her birthday in July 2019.

Theo and Vourné Kgosinkwe at the South African premiere of the Michael Jackson movie. Picture: Instagram/@theo_kgosinkwe

The love birds had an intimate wedding ceremony in August 2020 during the covid pandemic restrictions. They postponed a larger celebration and later held a romantic ceremony in September 2021 at a chapel in Ruimsig, followed by another celebration in January 2022 at Shepstone Gardens in Johannesburg.

The Kgosinkwes have since marked multiple anniversaries with loving posts and themed photoshoots.

Vourné is stepmother to Theo’s two older children (Oatlegile and Zoe) from his previous marriage to Rose Kgosinkwe, which reportedly ended around 2018 after many years. Together, they have one daughter, Oratilwe Alexis-Sky Kgosinkwe, born in early 2021.