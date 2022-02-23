Relax, it’s all fake news, Queen Elizabeth II is not dead

Lerato Maimela

Since it was announced on Sunday that Queen Elizabeth II had been diagnosed with coronavirus, and had been experiencing mild, flu-like symptoms, the world has been on edge about her journey to recovery.

An official statement from the Palace confirming her diagnosis has assured the public that Queen Elizabeth II is fully vaccinated and has received her booster shot.

The statement also said that she is receiving medical attention and had planned to continue doing “light work” from Windsor Castle during her journey to recovery.

“The Queen has today tested positive for Covid-19. Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week. She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all appropriate guidelines,” said the statement.

The terms “Queen Elizabeth”, as well as “Lizzy”, have been trending on Twitter since midnight on Tuesday going into Wednesday, after news broke out that the monarch has passed away at the age of 95 due to complications from Covid-19.

Fans of the royal family can relax, however, as it has been reported that the Queen is not dead.

There is a very complex and detailed plan put in place for the day the longest-reigning monarch of England does indeed pass away. Neither Twitter nor an American blog will be counted among the first points of communication that the royal family, as well as Buckingham Palace, will choose to share such news.

Broadcast journalist and television host, Ricardo Brooks shared in a tweet that the BBC will be the first news channel to report the news after Queen Elizabeth’s Private Secretary has advised the British Prime Minister.

Queen Elizabeth is not dead.



The @BBC will report it first, after her Private Secretary has advised the British Prime Minister.



There’s a very elaborate and well laid plan to announce her death.— Ricardo Brooks (@Ricaaduh) February 22, 2022

Here is the detailed process of what would happen should the Queen pass away: Operation London Bridge: This is how the Queen’s death will be announced

According to Bang Showbiz, although the royal staff at Windsor Castle are regularly tested for the virus, as well as the visitors who are planning to see the Queen, several of Queen Elizabeth’s royal staff at Windsor Castle have also tested positive for the Covid-19.

Here is what people had to say on Twitter about the fake news of the Queen’s passing:

queen elizabeth hiding from princess diana: pic.twitter.com/T4MYkMSHaj— sai➶-͙˚ ༘✶ (@meteoras) February 22, 2022

Queen Elizabeth dropped before New Kendrick Lamar album let that sink in— ????????????????????????’????‍???? (@OvOBrezzzy) February 22, 2022

Queen Elizabeth when she checks why she’s trending pic.twitter.com/3z9B1vxveW— Saint Hoax (@SaintHoax) February 22, 2022

ALSO READ: Queen Elizabeth II to release cologne for dogs

princess diana when she sees queen elizabeth trying to sneak into heaven pic.twitter.com/KWlVNNjWhR— chu (@chuuzus) February 22, 2022

When Queen Elizabeth is still alive and Jason Lee gets sued

pic.twitter.com/wJoZlZSdKf— ً (@kayIachan) February 22, 2022

Me calling TMZ to confirm if Queen Elizabeth is really dead: pic.twitter.com/dhG73tIAoN— Mamba Out ????✌???? (@BLM_004) February 22, 2022

I don’t trust Jason Lee. Because who is running to tell him Queen Elizabeth died before TMZ???— Chanelle, ????️itch (@WomanofGodBitch) February 22, 2022