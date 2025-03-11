‘It’s sickening’: Actor Ishmael Songo addresses death hoax

Meanwhile, Ishmael is set to star in 'The River' spin off, 'Cobrizi'.

Actor Ishmael Songo has set the record straight about the false rumours regarding his death.

The former Rhythm City star said it is not acceptable for people to spread false rumours about someone’s death.

“It’s absolutely sickening and ludicrous that people take their time to create these stories,” he said.

In a video that has since garnered more than 1.5 million views on TikTok, Songo said he wanted to assure his family and friends that he is alive.

“The first time around, they said that I am a drug addict, [used] a picture of a character that I played… Shortly after that, they then said I lost my house, and I am living on the streets, and now they are saying that I am dead.

“I am still here, still living. I am on Earth for a purpose, and I am here to change people’s lives through the art of storytelling,” he added.

Many public figures, such as Leon Schuster, Thabo Mbeki, and Russell Zuma, to name just a few, have fallen victim to social media death hoaxes.

Ishmael Songo stars in Cobrizi

Meanwhile, Songo is set to star in the The River spinoff series Cobrizi, premiering on Mzansi Magic this coming Sunday, 16 March, at 8 pm.

Portraying the character of Peanut, Songo stars alongside Presley Chweneyagae, Thembsie Matu, Kadia Banyini, Winnie Ntshaba, and other familiar faces.

The 13-episode drama series shows Cobra trying to do right by his youngest child and prove he’s not a failure. He starts off as the same troubled, angry man viewers saw in The River — a survivor who’s used theft and hustling to get by.

