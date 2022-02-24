‘It could have been me’ – Minnie Dlamini on Riky Rick’s death

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Media personality Minnie Dlamini says the tragic death of Riky Rick (real name Rikhado Makhado) could have easily been her.

Although the rapper’s family did not state what his cause of death was in their official statement regarding his passing, sources close to Riky Rick told numerous publications that he had taken his own life.

The nature of his death opened up a debate about mental health and the effects that social media has on people and the extra scrutiny celebrities find themselves under while dealing with constant criticism.

Dlamini, who announced last week she and her husband, television producer Quinton Jones, had filed for divorce spoke up in the wake of losing an industry peer while having her own life recently scrutinised.



Minnie and Quinton had been married since 2017 and the announcement of their divorce unexpectedly came with social media backlash. The Homeground presenter was essentially made fun of because her marriage ended.

Despite the sports presenter asking friends and fans to grant them privacy during this difficult time; tweeps still saw fit to voice their unfounded opinions about what may have led to the split.

One of the many comments included blaming Dlamini for her marriage not working. One tweep wrote: “You can’t be a married woman and still hang out with divorced friends, how do you expect your marriage to turn out?”

Even controversial podcaster Slik Talk weighed in, saying “everyone knew the marriage wouldn’t work”, calling Jones a simp (slang for a silly or foolish person).

There were others who took things further, stating that Dlamini’s “market value drastically dropped” as she re-entered the dating world.

Minnie indicated that the last couple of weeks have been difficult for her as she also has been grieving the loss of her brother who unexpectedly passed away in 2019.

As such, Riky Rik’s death was a trigger. She tweeted: “I won’t tell a word of a lie I am broken!!! Today’s news could’ve easily been me.”

People flooded her comment section, some admitting they were at fault with how they reacted to her divorce.

A Twitter user, by the handle Thabiso M, wrote:

“I personally admit that I laughed at the jokes that were made regarding your divorce and forgot that you are human and had the tables turned I wouldn’t have liked it. Ube’right ,I pray your better days will come soon for you and for everyone else who is broken.”

Tweeps hoped that Minnie get better soon and others advised her to turn off Twitter because the cyberbullying will continue as it is an endless circle no matter the tragedy.

