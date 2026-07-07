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‘Officially out of the youth league’: Minnie Dlamini celebrates 36th birthday

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By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

7 minute read

7 July 2026

05:01 pm

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After spending more than three weeks overseas, Minnie said she plans to take it easy on her birthday.

Minnie Dlamini

TV personality Minnie Dlamini during her recent trip to the United States. Picture: Instagram/@minniedlamini

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Television personality Minnie Dlamini is celebrating her 36th birthday today, 7 July 2026.

The TV star posted a lengthy message on Instagram, reflecting on her personal growth.

“Officially out of the youth league. I’m now a certified grown woman,” she wrote.

“And somehow… I feel younger, hotter, more powerful and more myself than ever.”

Lessons learned

Dlamini said one of the lessons she had learned was to trust herself.

“This year, I made one of the wildest decisions of my life. It didn’t make sense to everyone, but it made sense to me. Because one thing I’ve learned in 36 years is this: I will always bet on myself.

“Every single time. Not because it’s easy. Not because it’s guaranteed. But because I’ve learned that the greatest investment I’ll ever make is in me.”

Dlamini encouraged others to trust themselves.

“If there’s one thing I hope you take from watching my journey, let it be this: trust yourself enough to choose yourself. Bet on yourself. Even when it’s scary. Especially when it’s scary.

“Looking back, I’m overwhelmed with gratitude. For every lesson. Every blessing. Every setback that became a setup. Every version of me that refused to quit. I’m so proud of the woman I’ve become… and even more excited about the woman I’m still becoming. Happy Birthday to me.”

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In a video shared on her Instagram Stories on the eve of her birthday, Dlamini said she planned to take it easy after spending more than three weeks in the United States.

She has shared highlights from her overseas trip on social media, including videos with her friend, former Real Housewives of Johannesburg star Lebo Mokoena.

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Birthday Minnie Dlamini

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