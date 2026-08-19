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Minnie Dlamini announced as Miss SA 2026 Top 19 host

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

7 minute read

19 August 2026

12:01 pm

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Miss SA Top 19 will be announced on Miss South Africa YouTube channel on Wednesday.

Minnie Dlamini

TV personality Minnie Dlamini. Picture: Instagram/@minniedlamini

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Television presenter Minnie Dlamini has been announced as the host of the Miss South Africa 2026 Top 19 announcement.

Dlamini will host the announcement, which will reveal the contestants who have advanced to the next stage of the competition.

The announcement will be streamed live on the Miss South Africa YouTube channel at 2pm on Wednesday, 19 August.

“We’re thrilled to announce the award-winning international TV host, Executive Producer, Actress, Businesswoman and Africa’s Diamond [Minnie Dlamini] as the host of the #MissSA2026 Top 19 Announcement,” the organisation said in an announcement on social media.

Miss SA Top 19 to be revealed

The Miss South Africa Top 19 will be announced on Wednesday afternoon following the Top 24 announcement in June.

The Miss SA 2026 Top 24 includes contestants from fields such as medicine, law, engineering, accounting and entrepreneurship. The group also includes students from across the country.

Read more on these topics

beauty pageant Minnie Dlamini Miss South Africa (Miss SA)
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