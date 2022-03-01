Royal news: Royal family worried as Queen battles Covid-19, Andrew ‘broken’ after court settlement

Lerato Maimela

In this week’s royal update it has been revealed that the royal family members are worried about Queen Elizabeth II as she continues to battle Covid-19.

The royal title which the Queen has bestowed upon Camilla once Prince Charles becomes king seems to be driving a wedge between the royal family.

Some royal family members took to their respective social media platforms to break their silence on the war happening in Ukraine, and Prince Andrew has reportedly been left “broken” after a recent court settlement.

Royal family “worried” as Queen Elizabeth II battles Covid

On 20 February, Buckingham Palace announced through a statement that the Queen had contracted the Covid-19 virus, and was experiencing mild, flu-like symptoms.

The statement also said that the Queen would still be honouring light royal duties, and online appointments and engagements.

Since the release of the statement, the monarch has cancelled a few of her virtual engagements, and this has some royal members worried as they feel that she may have caught the virus at the worst possible time.

Speaking to The Daily Star, a close source of the royal family revealed that the royal family members are worried about the Queen’s immune system, and whether it will be able to fight off the virus.

“Everyone in the family is praying that Her Majesty is going to be okay. But there are worries that she may have been exposed at the worst possible time.

“There is mounting distress that her immune system might not be able to stand up to the virus. It’s a terrifying time.

“The royals are staying tight-lipped and putting up a good front, but there is zero doubt that this is a hugely worrisome scenario. The whole country is rattled,” said the source.

Duchess Camilla’s Queen Consort title “driving a wedge” between the royals

Talking to US Weekly, author and royal expert Christopher Anderson says that the Queen’s decision to give Duchess Camilla the Queen Consort title may drive a wedge between the royal family, especially as they all worry about her health and wellbeing.

“Then, of course, Queen [Elizabeth II]‘s health and these other considerations are there. I don’t think it helped with the Queen announcing that Duchess Camilla will be Queen Consort and that’s another issue,” said the royal expert.

Christopher also revealed that the Queen’s decision was influenced by Prince Charles, who stressed that as the new king, he would need a partner by his side.

“Charles just wore her down on this too. I also think that since the death of Prince Philip, Charles has stepped up his effort to make it clear to the Queen that he too needs [a partner]. If he’s going to reign, he’s going to need the support, the kind of support that she got from [her husband],” said Anderson.

Royal family members comment on Ukraine

Members of the royal family usually do not comment on public matters, but some royals have release statements on their respective online public platforms where they have shared their sentiments about the war that is taking place in Ukraine.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were the first royals to issue a statement on the website of their non-profit.

Part of the statement reads: “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton took to their Twitter page to state that they stand with the president of Ukraine, as well as the citizens of the country.

“In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future.

“Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future,” said the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

In a video message shared on Twitter, UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson also stood in solidarity with Ukraine and said that the people of the United Kingdom stand with the citizens of Ukraine.

“The scenes unfolding in the streets and fields of Ukraine are nothing short of a tragedy.

“The people of the United Kingdom stand with our Ukrainian brothers and sisters in the face of this unjustifiable assault on your homeland,” said the prime minister.

Prince Andrew “broken” after court settlement

Talking to the Mirror, a source revealed that Prince Andrew has been down after the public humiliation he faced over his legal settlement which was speculated to be worth around R205,734,046.

Before the case was settled, Andrew’s mother, Queen Elizabeth II had decided to strip her son of his remaining military affiliations and patronages, and also forced him to stop using his royal title, His Royal Highness.

The source said the prince was allowed to keep his title and position as Vice Admiral, and this was only in an attempt to cheer him up amid the sadness brought on by the settlement.

“He is down, he is broken. If he wants to dress up once in a while in a naval uniform, then let him.

“His reputation is in tatters, his public life is over. He is a walking embarrassment,” said the source.