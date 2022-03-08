Ronan Keating, Gary Player help raise R2 million for SA kids with cancer

Renate Engelbrecht

Irish popstar Ronan Keating – known for his Notting Hill hit, When you say nothing at all, and golf legend Gary Player joined Citadel in their annual charity fundraising event this past weekend.

The glamourous event was hosted in aid of sick, vulnerable and impoverished South African children, raising a whopping R2 million to raise cancer awareness and support underprivileged children.

The Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital Oncology Unit and Gary Player and his wife Vivienne’s Blair Atholl Pre-Primary School in Johannesburg are the beneficiaries of the event.

Stealing the show

Ronan Keating evidently stole the show with some of his greatest hits, while also encouraging guests to open their hearts and their pockets for South African children in need.

Ronan and Storm Keating. Image: Zoon Cronje

“South Africa is one of those places that creeps into your heart and never leaves,” said Keating.

“But it’s also a country where many children face unimaginable challenges which is why I am so passionate about helping children living with cancer. I’m grateful to both Gary Player and Citadel for partnering with me on a cause so close to my heart,” the singer told his audience.

Using influence to make a difference

He has forged a close-knit relationship with Player over the years and they have been using their combined influence and opportunities to make a meaningful difference.

Gray Player said: “When Vivienne and I started the Blair Atholl Pre-Primary School on our farm in 1990, little did we know that it would make such a difference in the lives of so many children and give them a strong foundation for the rest of their school careers. Being able to support Ronan and Citadel to raise as much money as possible is a highlight on my annual calendar.”

Golfing legend, Gary Player. Image: Zoon Cronje

According to Citadel CEO, Andrew Möller, the key to making an impactful difference in a country facing so many challenges is through sustainable and structured philanthropy. He says that ensuring that the money raised gets to maximum return on social impact is what is essential, which is what Citadel Philanthropy is in the business of doing.

ALSO READ: Bara gets ‘dream room’ geared for kids with cancer

Best medical treatment comes at a cost

The Head of Oncology at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Professor Alan Davidson, said that providing the best public medical treatment for their patients comes at a cost and that donations like these go a long way in maintaining the day-to-day operations and equipment, but is also allocated towards educational research and treatment, of which the hospital is one of the leaders in Africa.

He also said that they are keenly conscious of the enormous burden that a cancer diagnosis places on a family.

“I can’t overemphasise how much we appreciate the ongoing commitment of our community and friends to support the children and help us maintain an environment that contributes to healing.”

Ronan Keating’s wife, Storm, attended the event with him and comedian Nik Rabinowitz was the auctioneer at this year’s event.