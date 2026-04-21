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‘It has been a tough one indeed’: Khaya Dladla supports ex-fiancé Mercutio Buthelezi as he opens up about painful cancer battle

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

4 minute read

21 April 2026

02:52 pm

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Buthelezi was diagnosed with Polycythemia vera last year.

Khaya Dladla and ex-fiancé Mercutio Buthelezi

Khaya Dladla and ex-fiancé Mercutio Buthelezi. Picture: Instagram

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The former partner of actor Khaya Dladla, Mercutio Buthelezi, has opened up about his battle with cancer.

The businessman said he was diagnosed with Polycythemia vera last year.

Recovery journey

Taking to Instagram to open up about the diagnosis, Buthelezi said it has been a painful journey.

“The most painful journey of my life last year 2025 I was diagnosed with Polycythemia vera, a rare type of blood cancer,” he wrote.

“It has challenged me emotionally, spiritually, financially, and otherwise. Thank you all for your prayers and all kinds of support.”

Actor Khaya Dladla, his former fiancé, was among those who shared messages of support in the comments section.

He said he has been in contact with Buthelezi and believes his recovery is improving.

“It has been a tough one indeed but you are doing so well with making sure you bounce back,” he wrote.

“We have spoken a lot about it and from where you were to where you are now, well done. You are strong, and cancer has nothing on you. God speed Shenge.”

The pair got engaged in 2020 and called it quits in 2022.

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