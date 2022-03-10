WATCH: Somizi’s close encounter with lioness

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Popular media personality Somizi Mhlongo documents almost everything in his life for his millions of followers and his latest trip to a private game reserve wasn’t any different.

The Idols SA judge posted several pictures and videos of his stay at Leopard Hills Private Game Reserve in the Sabi Sand Game Reserve on the edge of the Kruger National Park.

His road trip took an adventurous and scary turn during a game drive where a lion was on the edge of their car.

Somizi’s video shows the lion comfortably walking around their safari vehicle, staring down the passengers.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Rachel Kolisi finally takes revenge on Siya for ‘that sleeping video’

The vehicle has no bars and is quite open, the situation could have turned out very differently.

Somizi wrote: “The moment when my soul left my body for [two] seconds…moments before I got [eaten] by lions.”

Take a look:

During his trip, Somizi has also had moments of his best bush and game drive fashion looks.

He wore a tan Gucci outfit from head to toe.

From the tracksuit to the beanie, socks, backpack, Gucci boots with orange details, it is clear Somizi loves this luxury fashion house.

Somizi’s Gucci outfit during a bush road trip. Picture: Instagram

Somizi also poked fun at the media, posting a picture of himself “peeing” off a brick statue.

“HEADLINES: SOMIZI GOT EATEN BY LIONS WHILST PEEING,” he jokingly wrote.

He had even more fun and documented his hilarious antics, this time directing them at Americans who think all Africans live next to lions and wild animals.

Entertaining as ever, Somizi acted as if he was a reporter in “Soweto” but from the camera angle, his backdrop is the scenic game reserve showing the lavish bush and elephants.

“This is how we live every single day, the lions are resting at the moment, the hyenas have taken the western area of East Rand, Katlehong…ladies and gentleman welcome to South Africa.”