Fans ask for Nolo Seabi’s old bras after she gets breast reduction surgery

Kaunda Selisho

Scandal! actress Nolo Seabi has realised a long-term dream and she could not wait to share it with her followers.

Taking to Instagram about a week ago, Nolo shared how a vision had by a popular medium, Gugu Nadbezitha, came true.

“In this week’s episode of @sissgugu never misses! Swipe to see! A dream come true for this kid over here! Breast reduction? Me? Whaaat! I’m screaming! Been wanting this since I was 16! Still in shock but I’m literally the happiest kid!” wrote Nolo on Instagram along with a picture of her arm with hospital tags.

Additional pictures in her post showed messages from Ndabezitha telling her, on multiple occasions, that she had had a dream about a breast reduction for Seabi.

She also promised to document her journey and healing process in a video which she plans to share with her followers.

Nolo turned to celebrity plastic surgeon Brian Monaisa for her reduction and she also thanked him in her caption.

Speaking to followers via her Instagram stories after her initial post, Nolo shared that she was in pain but that the pain was bearable.

She also confirmed that she went down to B-cup sized breasts from a size E/F.

Actress Nolo Seabi opens up about her breast reduction surgery experience | Picture: Instagram

OKMzansi reports that some fans demanded that she give away her old bras as bras of that size are often expensive for women who need them.

Nolo said she found these requests weird and uncomfortable.

She added that she understood where people who made the request were coming from but added that she drew the line at giving away something so personal for someone else to wear.

Nolo plays the role of Seipati on popular e.tv soapie, Scandal!

It is unclear whether or not her downtime from the surgery affects her screen time on the show.