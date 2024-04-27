Daily news update: Here’s why Electoral Court overturned IEC’s decision | Eskom predicts stage 2 load shedding over winter | Two-pot retirement system

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes former president Jacob Zuma was allowed to stand as a candidate for Parliament due to the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party leader being unable to appeal his prison sentence.

Meanwhile, Eskom’s projections indicate that even in the worst-case scenario, load shedding this winter should not reach stage 6 outages.

Furthermore, the two-pot retirement system is one step closer to implementation on 1 September this year after the NCOP passed the Pension Funds Amendment Bill on Thursday with changes that clear up some discrepancies.

News Today: 26 April 2024

The weather service has warned of severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, hail and strong winds in parts of Free State, Northern Cape, North West and Western Cape. – full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Here’s why Electoral Court overturned IEC’s decision to bar Zuma’s candidacy

Former president Jacob Zuma was allowed to stand as a candidate for Parliament due to the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party leader being unable to appeal his prison sentence.

On Friday, the Electoral Court released its much-anticipated full judgment as to why it overturned a decision of the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) to bar Zuma from the MK party’s parliamentary list ahead of this year’s elections.

Former president Jacob Zuma addresses his supporters outside the Electoral Court on 19 March 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw

The IEC has since turned to the Constitutional Court (ConCourt), seeking clarity on the interpretation of Section 47(1)(e) of the Constitution, which deals with the circumstances barring a convicted individual from holding public office.

CONTINUE READING: Here’s why Electoral Court overturned IEC’s decision to bar Zuma’s candidacy

Law firm investigates deaths of two Daveyton pupils at discipline camp

Law firm Seanego Attorneys has been appointed to probe the circumstances that led to the deaths of the two Daveyton Skills School pupils who drowned during a discipline camp.

15-year-old Siphamandla Peterson and 17-year-old Sibusiso Sibiya passed away on 15 April when they drowned at a discipline camp at Rock Falls Adventure Ranch in Centurion.

From left to right: Lead Investigator Thembekile Graham from Seanego Attorneys, ⁠Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane and GDE Director Legal Services Nombedesho Ngcobozi. Picture: Supplied/GDE

The two boys were laid to rest at the Rabasotho Community Hall in Tembisa on Thursday morning, where Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane said there are people who have already been identified to be held accountable.

CONTINUE READING: Law firm investigates deaths of two Daveyton pupils at discipline camp

Eskom predicts stage 2 load shedding over winter, stage 5 in worst-case scenario

Eskom’s projections indicate that even in the worst-case scenario, load shedding this winter should not reach stage 6 outages.

The power utility briefed the media on Friday regarding its winter plan from April to the end of August.

A general view of Tutuka Power Station on 18 November 2021 in Standerton. Picture: Gallo Images/Rapport/Deon Raath

South Africa has not experienced load shedding for 30 consecutive days as of Friday, the longest stretch so far in 2024.

CONTINUE READING: Eskom predicts stage 2 load shedding over winter, stage 5 in worst-case scenario

‘Don’t buy into his new story’ – Dali Mpofu shades Mbeki’s ANC campaigning

Advocate and former EFF national chairperson Dali Mpofu has thrown shade at Thabo Mbeki hitting the campaign trail for the ANC.

Former president Mbeki and Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi visited Soweto on Thursday, urging people to vote for the ruling party in next month’s national and provincial elections.

Former president Thabo Mbeki has joined the ANC’s campaign trail. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen

He spoke to residents and business owners at Jabulani Mall as part of his walkabout, handing out pamphlets bearing President Cyril Ramaphosa’s face.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Don’t buy into his new story’ – Dali Mpofu shades Mbeki’s ANC campaigning

Two-pot retirement system: NCOP passes Pension Funds Amendment Bill

The two-pot retirement system is one step closer to implementation on 1 September this year after the NCOP passed the Pension Funds Amendment Bill on Thursday with changes that clear up some discrepancies.

The objective of the Bill is to ease the financial pressure on South Africans by allowing them to access their pension savings before retirement.

Image: iStock

The National Assembly passed the Pension Funds Amendment Bill in March, taking the first step to change the pension fund system in South Africa that will give members access to a small portion of their retirement savings, but even more important ensure that they do not cash out their pensions before retirement, leaving them without sufficient funds to retire comfortably.

CONTINUE READING: Two-pot retirement system: NCOP passes Pension Funds Amendment Bill

In other news today:

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: ConCourt gives Zuma, MK time | Bank records dispel Meyiwa murder accused’s alibi | Enyobeni tavern tragedy report