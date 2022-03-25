‘I’ve met the love of my life’: Who is Bonang Matheba’s mystery man?

Lethabo Malatsi

South Africa’s queen Bee, Bonang Matheba took to Twitter and said that she has finally met the love of her life; however, the tweet was slightly ambiguous.

“I’ve met the love of my life; I just wish he was ONE person,” the TV personality tweeted.

The ‘A to B’ author has been very vocal regarding her love life; though she doesn’t really give much information on it apart from small clues here and there.

Curiosity got the better of tweeps on Friday, as they started to wonder who could possibly be the author’s new mystery man.

Some still speculated it was South African musician, Big Zulu, even though those rumours have been squashed.

…..I’ve met the love of my life, I just wish he was ONE person. ????????— Bonang Matheba ???? (@Bonang) March 24, 2022

Dating rumours

This isn’t the first time Bonang has alluded to being involved in a romantic relationship.

Earlier this month, the 34-year-old TV presenter shared a video where she was interacting with South African rapper, songwriter and actor Siyabonga Nene, known professionally as Big Zulu.

It didn’t take long for the streets of social media to start speculating that there might be a romance brewing between the two.

However, the The ‘Imali Eningi’ hitmaker soon took to to social media to set the record straight, making it clear that their encounter was nothing more than a friendly encounter, denying any romantic connection between the two of them.

“Nkabi Nation. Uthando Lunye. Cha besixoxela nje noSisi @bonang_m akukho okutheni ukwazane nje nodadewethu. Ngibonge futh ngethuba nokuzehlisa.”

So, if Big Zulu is not her mystery man, could the queen be referring to one of the MajorLeague DJ’s- as also speculated by fans.

A few years ago, it was rumoured that a former radio presenter was coupled up with Banele Mbere; and this came after it was said that social media influencer Mihlali Ndamase and Banele had broken up.

Banele was born on 3 January 1991 in Boston, Massachusetts, United States.

The 31-year-old is a DJ by profession and is popularly known as Major League DJs. He is known for his production with his twin brother.

Tweeps react to Bonang Matheba’s declaration of love

“Lishonile ilanga for such games if you get what I mean,” one tweep said, referencing to actor Big Zulu.

“As long as the love of your life is good care & always making you feel so happy, I’m super glad cause you deserve some happiness,” another said.

Which means you met physical attraction plus mental attraction but not in one body ne Queen? pic.twitter.com/0hCPLxJ2sF— Kam0 (@DojaSnac) March 24, 2022

This tweet made me realize gorr ya noo english ain't my friend at all???? pic.twitter.com/eaUyimvP4Q— IG:The_fitmama฿anyana????????‍♀️ (@Kgothatso___) March 24, 2022

