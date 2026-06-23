From Cannes to the World Cup: Inside SA stars’ glamorous summer abroad

South African stars are taking centre stage around the world this summer. Here's a round-up of where Mzansi's favourites have been jetting off to.

South African stars have been making their mark well beyond our borders this summer (our winter), hopping between World Cup fan zones, fashion weeks and international festivals. Here’s where some of Mzansi’s favourite faces have been spotted.

Kim Jayde and Bonang in Cannes

After a stop in the United States to watch Bafana Bafana take on Czechia in Atlanta at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Kim Jayde made her way to the French Riviera for the Cannes Lions festival, where she rubbed shoulders with Keke Palmer, Diary of a CEO podcast host Stephen Bartlett and Jeff Staple.

Matheba teased her trip by unboxing a gift from a brand before sharing snippets on her Instagram Story of her time flying first class to the South of France.

She’s travelling to take part in a panel titled “The Algorithm Doesn’t Know Your Culture: Building Trust in the Age of AI,” where she’ll join five other creatives from around the world alongside a panel moderator. She’s also booked for a second panel on winning in the world’s youngest and most influential markets, and fans are keen to see how the style star takes advantage of the European summer with her signature style.

Banele Ndaba, Leddi G and Minnie Dlamini in the US

Like Kim Jayde, Zamani Mbatha, Banele Ndaba, Leddi G and Minnie Dlamini are among the young South Africans who travelled to the United States with brands to soak up the World Cup fanfare.

Ndaba, popularly known as Moghelingz, spent four days in Atlanta on a brand trip and has chronicled every part of his first visit to America for his 891,000 followers. While at the stadium, he watched the match alongside fellow local influencer-turned-sports presenter Nqobile Khwezi. For the rest of his trip, he joined other visitors,including Teko Modise, comedian Vafa Naraghi and Jayde for various activities, and even took a Waymo driverless car on a solo afternoon exploring the city.

Dlamini began her World Cup trip in Mexico, showing off her toned legs and trim tummy in a series of summer holiday snaps. The star and her all-girls squad – Lebo Jojo Mokoena, Pearl Nxele and Leddi G – later travelled to Philadelphia before a stop in New York.

Leddi G (real name Naledi Radebe) has been abroad for months, sharing snaps and location pins from cities including New York, Utah, Paris and Mexico City. Her most recent post showed her dancing to a DJ set by Shimza and Black Coffee at SoHo’s Gospel nightclub.

Mzukisi Mbane and Anele Mgudlwa in Paris

On Sunday, 947 host Anele Mgudlwa (née Mdoda) posted a photo dump from Paris with her son, Alakhe, and her friends.

Imprint founder and designer Mzukisi Mbane, meanwhile, is in the city for work, where he’s set to showcase at Paris Fashion Week. In the meantime, he has been showing off his summer outfits while taking in the city during a heatwave.