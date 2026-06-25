Inside Bonang Matheba’s chic Cannes Lions 2026 wardrobe: Day 1 look breakdown

Bonang Matheba turned heads in a sleek terracotta two-piece that championed African design on the global stage at Cannes Lions.

Bonang Matheba attended the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2026 in her capacity as a speaker and high-profile personality in the creator/marketing space.

AI, algorithms, and cultural authenticity

She participated in a panel discussion titled “The Algorithm Doesn’t Know Your Culture: Building Trust in the Age of AI”, held on Tuesday, at the DEPT Secret Garden.

It was moderated by Ama Hill and focused on the tension between algorithmic efficiency and human/cultural authenticity; how AI and platforms can flatten or misunderstand culture, especially for African creatives.

A love letter to African luxury fashion

Bonang Matheba at Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2026, where she spoke on a panel addressing AI, algorithms and cultural authenticity. Picture: Instagram, @bonang_m

The star is known for her impeccable taste, so her fans were looking forward to finding out what she’s wearing for her events and tourist experiences on the French Riviera.

Her signature style is marked by tailored suits, blazers, and elegant two-piece ensembles

Bonang frequently showcases South African designers, and has worn Mmuso Maxwell multiple times in the past, as well as designers like Thebe Magugu (she’s their FW/26 muse), Rich Mnisi, and more.

Terracotta two-piece moment

Bonang Matheba at Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2026, where she spoke on a panel addressing AI, algorithms, and cultural authenticity. Picture: Instagram, @bonang_m

Mmuso Maxwell is a brand known for contemporary African luxury with tailoring, heritage textiles, and pieces like merino wool tunics, cascading skirts, keyhole jackets, etc.

For Day 1 of her activities, she wore a sleek, terracotta/rust-red two-piece ensemble featuring a fitted high-neck mock-turtleneck top with short sleeves and a gracefully flowing, asymmetrical midi skirt with soft drape and subtle wrap detailing.

The look appears to be crafted from a smooth, matte fabric that offers structure and fluid movement.

She accessorised with oversized black sunglasses, delicate gold earrings and bracelets, rings, and pointed black heels. A sleek short bob hairstyle and flawless, glowing makeup completed the polished look.

The look perfectly embodied Bonang’s signature elegant confidence and support for African luxury fashion on the global stage.

South Africa’s strong showing at Cannes Lions 2026

There is strong South African representation this year, both in judging/creative roles and industry presence. Producer, TV host, and all-around creative Kim Jayde is also in the city, sharing glimpses into her time in the city, meeting stars like Keke Palmer and Oprah Winfrey.

Cannes Lions 2026 has a strong focus on global inclusion, with growing African/Black creative visibility in panels, juries, and networking.