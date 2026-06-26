Bonang Matheba’s Cannes birthday look spotlights Nigerian sustainable brand Hertunba

Bonang Matheba celebrated her 39th birthday in Cannes wearing a bold striped halter set by Nigerian label Hertunba.

Bonang Matheba wore a striking yellow-and-black striped halter top and skirt set by Nigerian sustainable fashion brand Hertunba for her 39th birthday celebration in Cannes on the French Riviera.

This two-piece look features a confident, structured halter-style top paired with a matching skirt that has bold vertical stripes, creating a sculpted silhouette and elegant movement. It embodies “Queen Bee” energy: bold, feminine, and unapologetically stylish.

Bonang jetted to Cannes for the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, where she participated as a speaker on a panel about “The Algorithm Doesn’t Know Your Culture: Building Trust in the Age of AI.” She championed African creativity and authenticity in global media/marketing.

The French Riviera is currently facing a significant heatwave, with temperatures topping 30°C (around 86-90°F+) and high humidity, creating challenging conditions for outdoor and travel elements.

Attendees dealt with red heat warnings, and some events adjusted accordingly.

From Mmuso Maxwell to Hertunba: Bonang’s African luxury wardrobe

Bonang Matheba celebrates her 39th birthday in Cannes, France, wearing a striped halter top and skirt set by Nigerian sustainable fashion brand Hertunba. Picture: Instagram, @bonang_m

Bonang’s breezy yet polished look – lightweight, structured, and vibrant – proved ideal for the heat and birthday festivities by the sea.

Her overall Cannes wardrobe mixed tailored African luxury pieces, like a terracotta Mmuso Maxwell two-piece on Day 1.

Get to know the Nigerian label behind the look

Hertunba, founded by Florentina Agu, is a Nigerian sustainable ready-to-wear brand focused on classy, empowering pieces for ambitious African women.

The brand is characterised by handwoven fabrics like Akwete/Aso Oke, hand-dyed craftsmanship, and artisanal details (fringes, textures, sculptural silhouettes) that celebrate African heritage and artisanship.

The brand’s collections like “Akaọrụ̄” (Handwork) highlight this.

Another thing the brand is known for is upcycling textile waste, biodegradable packaging, and supporting local weavers/women’s education.

Overall, it is considered wearable luxury that is still affordable relative to high fashion.

The brand has gained traction through Lagos Fashion Week shows, celebrity endorsements, and a growing global appetite for conscious African fashion.

Besides Bonang Matheba, other notable celebrities and influencers who have worn designs by Hertunba include Tiwa Savage, Temi Otedola, Genevieve Nnaji, Nara Smith, Chioma Ikokwu, Eni Popoola (Enigiven Sunday), Meagan Good and Jackie Aina.