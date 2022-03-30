‘Slaps won’t be the only thing dealt’: SA wants Steve Hofmeyr and Julius Malema on Oscars stage

Renate Engelbrecht

Trust actor Will Smith and his hefty right hand at the Oscars to let the memes run wild, even in South Africa.

A meme about singer Steve Hofmeyr and his wife surfaced soon after the eventful night at the Oscars, where Will Smith casually walked up onto stage and slapped presenter, Chris Rock in the face.

This followed Rock’s joke about Will’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith – who suffers from alopecia – in which he said he can’t wait for GI Jane 2. In the 1997 film, actress Demi Moore famously shaved her head for the role.

Will Smith’s infamous Oscars moment might have led to the Academy launching a formal review, but it has also resulted in the creation of numerous hilarious memes that soon started doing the rounds on social media.

Even South Africans couldn’t let the opportunity pass them by, adding to a bunch of memes flooding the internet.

“Can Julius Malema please host the next year’s Oscars and make fun of Steve Hofmeyr’s wife? I wanna see something,” the one meme reads.

Steve Hofmeyr shared the meme on his Instagram feed, laughing and saying: “Sometimes I don’t have to do anything, then the memes come streaming in.”

The Pampoen singer’s wife, Janine hasn’t responded to the meme and one could only wonder if she would also be as unimpressed by the joke as Will’s actress wife, Jada Pinkett Smith was.

Fans have been commenting on Hofmeyr’s Instagram post with the meme, saying: “O, it’s the best yet. Slaps won’t be the only thing dealt,” and “You will definitely also walk out with an Oscar thereafter.”

Other memes that have been dominating the Oscars feed on social media include comparisons to Batman slapping Robin and many saying that Nicole Kidman should have won an Oscar for best reaction to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock.