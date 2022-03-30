Clout or concern? Big Zulu dragged after checking on Esther Mahlangu

Citizen Reporter

Musician Big Zulu’s kind gesture has been met with suspicion after he shared that he had gone to visit artist Esther Mahlangu after she was recently attacked and robbed.

In his caption, which was originally written in IsiZulu, Big Zulu said “it was a great joy and blessing to finally arrive at the courtyard of my grandmother Esther Mahlangu’s house.”



He also shared that she agreed to paint her signature style onto a pair of Carvela shoes for him.

Big Zulu’s visit comes after Esther Mahlangu was attacked and robbed of cash as well as a firearm at her Mpumalanga homestead earlier this month.

Mahlangu’s world-renowned work has seen her land lucrative deals and collaborate with well-known brands such as BMW and Nike.

Her impressive artwork was used in the ‘art car’ BMW luxury 7 series model in 2017.

According to provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, the incident happened as Mahlangu prepared to take a nap at her home in Siyabuswa.

“She was alone in the house and locked all doors to take a nap. Strangely, she noticed a man unknown to her inside her house.

“The man then allegedly grabbed her, punched her in the face before tying both her hands with a cable, and tried to strangle her until she reportedly became unconscious,” Mohlala said.

The 87-year-old could not recall what happened, but after gaining consciousness she realised that her home had been ransacked.

The attacker took cash and her firearm from the safe.

Mahlangu sustained bruises to her face.

People seemed to think that Big Zulu had ulterior motives in visiting the world-renowned artist and even sided with controversial vlogger Slik Talk who accused the musician of attaching himself to well-known people in an effort to raise his public profile.

Slik Talk was right about this oke.— A Nxa Gent. ???? (@Joey_MakG) March 28, 2022

Others took issue with the fact that he made this visit despite not being related to Mahlangu.

Ugogo wakhe yini? Ugogo mahlangu umazelaph u Big Zulu? Kade ehlez engamvakasheli ngani?— Angazi (@angazi_nje) March 28, 2022

Musan ukuba ziduphunga…. he's only seeking attention ngalo gogo— Angazi (@angazi_nje) March 29, 2022

Using an old person who has been violated for internet fodder.— Ukumkanikazi (@Leig_h99) March 28, 2022

READ NEXT: Is Big Zulu Mzansi’s most eligible bachelor? Big Zulu uthand' i attention ngath isfebe I know him, he has been to Limpopo a couple of time and he has never thought of visiting Gogo Mahlangu..he saw it fit now cause she was on the news recently… They people are forever acting.— Angazi (@angazi_nje) March 29, 2022 Even in the post there is absolutely nowhere that Big Zulu says he went there to help or anything. Indlu kaGogo is always full it's practically a museum.— Asim'shayeni! (@Mbuso_Wenkosi) March 29, 2022 Big zulu nokuzenza icelebrate ???? pic.twitter.com/ZPlrhgHSO6— Male Omega (@THAMI_Drummer) March 29, 2022 I think people forget that other people can be caring and mindful of others, Yes he went to see Ugogo and probably a lot of officials and artists have been going to see her she's a national treasure, so I don't see a problem with this especially if she opened up to Big Zulu.— TweetAnalyst ⚖ (@YakaFortune) March 29, 2022 Clout chasing— Makhulu Baas (@makulu_baas) March 28, 2022

Compiled by Kaunda Selisho, additional reporting by Getrude Makhafola