Lady X returns to music after completing traditional healer initiation

Lady X has worked with artists such as DJ Maphorisa, Black Motion, Mo Flava, and Tyler ICU to name a few.

Media personality and musician Lady X is preparing to return to music after completing her initiation as a traditional healer.

Lady X, whose real name is Xolisa Mvula, said she has undergone ukuthwasa, a traditional initiation process guided by an ancestral calling.

Initiation journey

She said the experience was challenging but has transformed her.

“I feel like I’ve been reborn. I walk differently, I think differently, and I understand my purpose. This is not just about me, it’s about serving people and honouring those who came before me,” she said.

Lady X said she will continue her music career while practising as a sangoma.

“Music has always been part of who I am, and now it has even deeper meaning. I want to create music that heals, that speaks to the soul, and that connects people with their own journeys,” she said.

She said her upcoming music will reflect her lived experiences and beliefs. She has previously collaborated with artists such as DJ Maphorisa, Black Motion, Mo Flava, and Tyler ICU to name a few.

“I feel proud of what I created of my songwriting, my vocal delivery, and the honesty I carried in those moments. I was growing then, and I am still growing now.

“Back then, I was simply trying to find myself through expression, allowing things to unfold as they came to me.”

Lady X said she will release new music in the coming months.